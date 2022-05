"Jazz on the Plaza" is part of 31 Days of Jazz, a celebration of live jazz music throughout the city, leading up to the Atlanta Jazz Festival in Piedmont Park on Memorial Day Weekend! "Jazz on the Plaza" occurs at the Peachtree Circle at 15th St. Triangle next to Colony Square every Tuesday in May from 5-7pm. The Hani'el ML Trio will be performing May 17th. This event is powered by Midtown Alliance.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO