Home a total loss after Trotwood Fire

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Half of a duplex was destroyed in an overnight fire in Trotwood.

Not long after midnight, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call for a fire on the 4400 block of Shoreham Ct. When crews arrived, they found a duplex had caught fire. Later investigation showed the fire began in or near a bedroom, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Crews worked to put out the flames, but one side of the home was deemed a total loss, explained Trotwood Fire Chief Rick Haacke. The other side is currently unlivable due to water damage and significant damage to the roof.

Dispatch said that everyone made it out of the home without injury, in spite of the lack of working smoke detectors.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with a place to stay.

No cause for the fire has been released at this time.

