Kentucky State Police Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Marshall County Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State News

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 2:10 p.m. CST in Marshall County.

80-year-old Kentucky Grandpa Swept Away in Flooded Creek

Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives along with the KSP CIRT have responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. A subject was transported to the hospital and has since been pronounced deceased.

A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot on the scene and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Kentucky Mom Arrested for Burning Child's Feet as Punishment

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery, and service of this deputy.”

Kentucky State Police has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.