Cell Phones

loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Apple Insider

Apple Music celebrates great albums in new 'Essential Anniversaries' feature

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It's been 25 years since Radiohead released "OK Computer," and now that album is showcased along with many other classics in a specialApple Music collection called "Essential Anniversaries."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ comedy series 'Trying' to return for season three on July 22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ gave a first look at the third season of its upcoming British comedy series "Trying," which is set to debut on the platform on July 22.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

The best iPad accessories for digital artists

While Wacom used to be the top dog in the digital art world, the iPad has squarely solidified itself as a serious contender. With outstanding art apps like Procreate, Adobe Fresco, and Affinity Designer available for iPadOS, many artists supplement their workflows with the iPad. However, as good as it...
COMPUTERS

