ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov Pritzker announces $11 million in funds for family planning services

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 2 days ago

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois will be receiving over $5 million in federal tax funds and will be using another $5.8 million in state tax funds to...

www.vandaliaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker Signs Legislation Supporting Rural Healthcare

(Chicago, IL) — Illinois is working to improve rural healthcare in the state. Governor Pritzker signed two bills designed to provide better access to healthcare for rural residents. One bill amends the Loan Repayment Assistance for Physicians Act to address the shortage of healthcare providers in rural committees. The second measure amends hospital licensing procedures to clear the way for health center mergers and increased healthcare coordination in rural districts.
CHICAGO, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Republicans say Gov Pritzker failed to correct child welfare problems

Republicans at the statehouse are not buying Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s response to failures a recent audit highlights at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. An auditor general report released last week of the state’s child welfare agency operations in 2020 showed various shortcomings, ranging from failures to conduct home safety checks to failure to provide adequate medical care or properly tracking possible neglect cases. Pritzker Monday blamed a lot of the problems on the previous administration.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Gov Pritzker makes unserialized personally manufactured guns illegal

The clock is ticking for anyone in Illinois following federal law with their personally manufactured firearm to register it with a firearms dealer, but finding a dealer to do that may be difficult. Federal law allows for an individual to make their own firearm for personal use. They just can’t transfer or sell it to someone without a serial number. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure that requires all personally manufactured firearms in Illinois to be serialized. He said it’s another tool to cut down on gun violence.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
vandaliaradio.com

Illinois Takes Action to Support Families During Baby Formula Shortage

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is taking steps to help families dealing with a nationwide infant formula shortage. Illinois retailers are being encouraged to set aside formula for low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program. The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to assist families with formula questions. State public health officials are also urging families to purchase a modest supply of formula during the shortage, which is expected to ease in the coming weeks.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Illinois’ record high gas prices could go higher

Illinois gas prices have topped five dollars per gallon in some areas of the state. One expert says the prices could get even higher before falling. Illinois fuel prices are at their highest mark ever with gas prices averaging $4.91 per gallon throughout the state. The average price at this time last year was $3.24. Molly Hart of AAA said the fuel prices could continue to be an issue throughout the summer.
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Report: Irvin Told Ex-Girlfriend Charges Would Be ‘Taken Care Of’ During Arrest

(Aurora, IL) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Richard Irvin is under fire over an incident involving his former girlfriend last year. The Aurora Mayor’s then-girlfriend was accused of hitting a security guard at a marijuana store. A police report of the incident obtained by the Aurora Beacon-News and Chicago Tribune says a police officer heard Irvin tell Laura Ayala-Clarke at the scene that the charges against her “would be taken care of.” She was eventually charged with an ordinance violation for battery. Irvin acknowledged that he may have said the comment, but insisted he was assuring Ayala-Clarke that she would get an attorney and the matter would be handled in court.
AURORA, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Fayette County Coroner investigating death of rural St. Elmo woman

The Fayette County Coroner is investigating the death of a rural St. Elmo woman. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that early Wednesday morning he was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office of a death north of St. Elmo. Coroner Harris says, upon arrival at the scene, he pronounced 33 year old Elizabeth Strange dead. Harris says that Strange has been found dead in a barn at her residence. Coroner Harris says an autopsy on Strange will be conducted on Friday morning at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into this matter.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy