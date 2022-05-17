Gov Pritzker announces $11 million in funds for family planning services

(Aurora, IL) — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Richard Irvin is under fire over an incident involving his former girlfriend last year. The Aurora Mayor’s then-girlfriend was accused of hitting a security guard at a marijuana store. A police report of the incident obtained by the Aurora Beacon-News and Chicago Tribune says a police officer heard Irvin tell Laura Ayala-Clarke at the scene that the charges against her “would be taken care of.” She was eventually charged with an ordinance violation for battery. Irvin acknowledged that he may have said the comment, but insisted he was assuring Ayala-Clarke that she would get an attorney and the matter would be handled in court.

