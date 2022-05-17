Gov Pritzker announces $11 million in funds for family planning services

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is taking steps to help families dealing with a nationwide infant formula shortage. Illinois retailers are being encouraged to set aside formula for low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children program. The Illinois Department of Human Services has trained caseworkers to assist families with formula questions. State public health officials are also urging families to purchase a modest supply of formula during the shortage, which is expected to ease in the coming weeks.
