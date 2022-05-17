ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Family Foundation donates to Project Second Chance

The Allen Family Foundation recently presented Project Second Chance Monroe with a check for $4,000 for its capital campaign.

Project Second Chance of Monroe County pairs at-risk youth with abandoned dogs. The organization is in the process of expanding its program. A building has been purchased and renovation will soon begin.

The Allen Foundation has supported PSCM in the past. Tom Allen explains,

“We love what they are doing for the youth and now they will be adding support for them after they complete the training sessions with the dogs," said Tom Allen, owner of Allen Chevrolet-Cadillac. "The kids will have the opportunity to pursue a career in the pet industry or career of their choice.

"They’ll be giving these kids a real second chance."

For more information about Project Second Chance Monroe, visit www.projectsecondchancemonroe.org .

#Charity
