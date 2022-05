It turns out that “Uber, but for party buses” is just Uber. That’s one of the big takeaways from a new announcement from the rideshare company in question, in which they debuted a host of new features ranging from travel assistance to food delivery. There are also a few indications that Uber is further expanding its membership-oriented offerings, including allowing people the ability to buy vouchers for other people’s travel and an expanded selection of partners for its Uber One program.

