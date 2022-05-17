Groundbreaking held today at America’s Center expansion

ST. LOUIS – The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for the America’s Center expansion in Downtown St. Louis.

The expansion is called AC Next Gen. The multi-million dollar project will expand facilities at the convention center. The project is expected to add $394 million a year in convention business, support nearly 5,000 jobs and generate nearly 500,000 nightly hotel stays.

City and county leaders will be at the groundbreaking ceremony held at 9:15 a.m.

