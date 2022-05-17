Groundbreaking held today at America’s Center expansion
ST. LOUIS – The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for the America’s Center expansion in Downtown St. Louis.
The expansion is called AC Next Gen. The multi-million dollar project will expand facilities at the convention center. The project is expected to add $394 million a year in convention business, support nearly 5,000 jobs and generate nearly 500,000 nightly hotel stays.Trending: Magnificent $5.2M mansion for sale in Missouri’s wealthiest suburb
City and county leaders will be at the groundbreaking ceremony held at 9:15 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0