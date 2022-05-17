Otsego County commissioner says holding office is still a public service after 42 years

GAYLORD — The Michigan Association of Counties has recognized Otsego County Commissioner Douglas Johnson of District VII as the longest consecutively serving commissioner in the state.

Now entering his 42nd year of service, Johnson began his duties in January 1981. Johnson was four years into running his father’s company, Mid-North Printing in Gaylord, when he decided to seek public office.

"I knew there were some people who wouldn't be running (in 1980) in certain areas," he said. "I had a business and I was young and wanted to get involved in the community and I thought that would be a good way to do it."

Johnson said his belief in public service and his determination to make a difference has kept him coming back year after year.

"Part of it is I really think I have something to offer from a historical perspective. I know things change and change is good although not necessarily all the time. I believe I can still make a difference," Johnson said.

One of the things Johnson said he values the most from his 42 years is all the people he has worked with and met.

"You can build a lot of relationships and it can be tough to walk away from those. I have also lost a lot of people I have worked with," he said.

Johnson said serving as county commissioner is a valuable form of public service.

"I think it can be easy to sit back and complain. I want to see if I can help the situation," he added.

Johnson said holding office might mean sometimes you have to watch what you say.

"I realize there are two sides to every story and that can be the hardest thing as sometimes you might not be able to say something because you are not doing the taxpayers any good to open your mouth," he said.

"There have been times when I said 'Why am I doing this,'" Johnson added. "But the next day you say, 'If I gave up and didn't do what I think is right, then I would be a quitter and I am not a quitter.'"

There are two accomplishments over his long tenure that Johnson is particularly proud of — the acquisition of a former state hospital and other buildings on about 600 acres in Bagley Township in the 1980s and the construction of a new terminal at the Gaylord Regional Airport in the '90s.

"The state had closed up the Alpine Center and offered it to the county for a dollar," he recalled. "There were some in favor of (acquiring) it and some not in favor. Because of that acquisition we now have buildings for county offices, Gaylord High School, Kirtland Community College, the EMS and the health department."

Johnson said when the Gaylord Community Schools were looking at property for a new high school, the cost ranged from $200,000 to $300,000.

"We saved the taxpayers at least $200,000 when we got the Alpine property," he said.

The new terminal at the airport has kept the facility relevant in Northern Michigan.

"That has become a real asset for the county. People are coming here even if they don't have business to do in Otsego County because of its location," he said.

One part of his job that has changed over the years is the nature of discourse among commissioners and the public.

"It used to be that if you and I disagree, we could have a discussion and while we may not agree at the end of the discussion, we wouldn't be enemies. I am seeing less civility now and that concerns me," Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Otsego County commissioner says holding office is still a public service after 42 years