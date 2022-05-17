ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Boyne Arts Collective finds new home, to host Arts in the Park

By Sean Miller, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2few6h_0fgiZ2uG00

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

BOYNE CITY — An area arts organization has found a new home in downtown Boyne City that more than doubles the size of its current location.

The Boyne Arts Collective was established some 15 years ago and has since had a number of homes within Boyne City. Organizers said its current location at 214 Water St. — rented to the collective by Boyne City Hardware — has been a great location but the timing was right to acquire a much needed larger space.

"We are so thankful to them for allowing us to stay in the community by renting our current spot to us these last few years but we've just been a gallery," said collective board president Dawn Caine.

"It's a small space and we have been wanting to return to being an art center and you just can't do that in this space," she said.

The Boyne Arts Collective's new space will be above Cafe Sante and the Alpine Chocolat Haus and, as Caine noted, it is the perfect home for the growing arts organization.

"We fell in love with it and it just meets our needs perfectly," she said. "It is naturally designed to have two classrooms and a kitchen for events as well as a gallery space with a nice view of the lake."

Caine said that the collective is very excited to be moving into a much needed larger space but that it is taking a risk and going out on a limb in doing so.

"We feel it's so important to have an art center in our community; especially since CREATE is no longer. There aren't really any community art programs here in Boyne right now," she said.

The new space will allow the collective to return to its roots and again offer workshops, classes and events for the community all within its own space.

The landlord is currently finishing up the space, painting and putting in new flooring, before the collective can move. However, the hope is that they will be moved in and open by the end of July.

The collective also currently supplies art to Cafe Sante and organizers said they hope that people waiting for dinner, or just finishing dinner, find their way upstairs to check out even more art hanging in its new gallery space.

"We are just so very excited to get moved in and are super thankful for the hardware store for having us all these years," said Caine.

"The timing was right though and we are ready and excited to be getting back to being an arts center," she said.

Read More: Boyne Arts Collective to host first Arts in the Park

One of the future events that the Boyne Arts Collective is hosting is its now annual Boyne Arts in the Park art show in Veterans Park on Saturday, June 4.

The event was only recently revived last year as the collective rented out the pavilion in Veterans Park and had about 20 artists showing and selling their work.

The event has grown and this year will feature about 25 artists alongside the Boyne City Farmers Market with various paintings, sculptures and more.

Martina Hahn — one of the original collective founders — will also be in attendance doing two live speed painting demonstrations through the day. Live music will also fill the air and, for the first time, the collective will host an exhibit of student work alongside the event.

"We have partnered with the middle school and they will be displaying a few different projects so everyone can see what our local youth and art students are up to and capable of," said Caine.

More information on the Boyne Arts Collective, its move and new space, and any upcoming events can be found on its website at www.boynearts.org.

Contact reporter Sean Miller at smiller@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @seanmillerpnr , and Instagram, @sean_everest .

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Boyne Arts Collective finds new home, to host Arts in the Park

Comments / 0

Related
traverseticker.com

New Senior Living Facilities Are Under Construction In Traverse City; Can The Local Workforce Support Them?

Several developments are underway in and around Traverse City that would significantly increase the area’s capacity to provide senior living and senior care to the area’s aging population. But while the region needs that capacity to prepare for the so-called “Silver Tsunami,” the expansions are coming at the same time that existing care providers in Traverse City are scrambling to find enough staff to operate at full strength.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Dining Al Fresco: Best Petoskey Region Outdoor Dining Spots

Longing for a leisurely lunch with a lovely view? Take a table outside at one of these amazing restaurants that offer outdoor dining this summer in Northern Michigan, from Petoskey to Mackinac Island. This article was first featured in the 2022 MyNorth Vacation Guide. Download the guide for free and...
PETOSKEY, MI
traverseticker.com

20 Years Later: The Village at Grand Traverse Commons

It was 20 years ago this month that the massive undertaking which eventually became the Village at Grand Traverse Commons got underway. “We took the title on May 6, 2002,” says Raymond Minervini of The Minervini Group, which has been working on the property since that date. His father Ray is largely credited as the visionary, but it was and continues to be a family affair.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boyne City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Boyne City, MI
Government
traverseticker.com

The Dish Cafe Is Back On The Market

The Dish Cafe in downtown Traverse City is back on the market. Dish owners Patty Hickman and Randy Waclawski announced in March that they would be selling their business to Patrick and Michael Evans, a pair of brothers and Traverse City natives with Michelin star culinary experience. Hickman and Waclawski closed the doors at The Dish after a final week of service in early April, and the Evans brothers were set to renovate the space and reopen it as a new dinnertime establishment – called Conifer – in June or early July.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

YMCA West will be closed on Tuesday, May 17

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA West location will be closed on Tuesday, May 17 due to a water main break on Silver Lake Road. The Grand Traverse County Health Department has directed the YMCA to close while the Department of Public Works shut off water to make extensive repairs to a water main break south of the West YMCA.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

A hot real estate market in Midland, Gladwin counties

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - There is optimism in Midland and Gladwin counties in regard to the real estate market. Teresa Quintana, a realtor with Modern Realty in Midland, said residents will do anything to stay in their communities. “You know the lake is coming back, and a lot of people...
MIDLAND, MI
Old Mission Gazette

Opinion: Peninsula Farmers Would Be Plowed Under by New Ordinance

I am part of a loose-knit group of Old Mission Peninsula farmers called Protect the Peninsula Farmers LLC. The recommendations developed by the Township-sponsored Citizens Agricultural Advisory Committee would actually negatively impact farmers, whether grape growers or otherwise. While I recognize the efforts put in by the agricultural committee, when...
OLD MISSION, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Arts Center#Art Center#Collective Board
theplaidhorse.com

Traverse City Horse Shows (TCHS) to be suspended for 2022 season unless all violations are resolved

Acme Township regulates TCHS land development to better meet health, safety, and welfare of event participants, guests, neighbors, and community. In Spring, 2021, Acme Township identified multiple violations at TCHS site after significant improvements were made without permits TCHS has not yet met Township requirements to operate. Williamsburg, Michigan, May...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

This Is Why Dead Fish Are Popping Up All Over Michigan Beaches

For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews contain wildfire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE 1:25 p.m.) A fire North of Strombolis Road in Grand Traverse County has been contained, according to crews with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. People are still being asked to avoid the area. ------------------------------------------------------ GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire Crews...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
bridgemi.com

Map reveals Michigan National Guard’s proposed Camp Grayling expansion

A new map provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources provides a detailed view of the state lands targeted for a proposed Camp Grayling expansion that would more than double the Michigan National Guard training facility’s footprint in Northern Michigan. The proposed expansion includes large tracts to the...
GRAYLING, MI
Midland Daily News

Low-flying helicopters expected to patrol Manistee County

MANISTEE COUNTY — Low-flying helicopter patrols are expected to start on Wednesday in Manistee County as an electricity transmission company based in Oakland County plans to conduct aerial inspections of high-voltage transmission structures and lines. Integrated Communications Specialist said in a news release that it plans to conduct the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Major Wildfire in N. Lower Michigan

A major wildfire has consumed over 2,000 acres in Montmorency County. That’s about halfway between Gaylord and Alpena. The entire county has fewer people than the village of Sparta (DNR pic. above). From the Insurance Information Institute: “As many as 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy