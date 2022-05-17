"We're stretching timelines to adapt for bumps in the supply chain!"

Supply chain issues are causing a lot of bottle necks in the wine industry! Bob Egan of Sable Gate Winery in Houston agrees. "It's the talk between the different wineries and wine makers about supply chain issues across the board involved in every aspect of it really!" Egan continues to say supply chain issues are hurting the wine industry all the way from Napa Valley to Florida...and that includes Houston!

A Collector's Item for Texas Wine Drinkers

Egan says it's causing trouble everywhere from acquiring corks and bottles to spare parts for their equipment to the grapes themselves. "We buy our grapes so pick-up timing is crucial. Once they pack the grapes for us it has got to be refrigerated properly and it has got to get here on time. We have had a couple of instances where the grapes were fermenting before we got it!" He says it's causing trouble everywhere from corks to spare parts for their equipment to the grapes themselves. "We have to stretch those timelines out now to adapt for bumps in the supply chain." Supplies come from countries like Portugal, Mexico and China . "I tried to buy 3 palates of bottles - that's not a very big order in the industry - and I got 2 out of 3 six weeks later...and then the remaining palate 2 weeks after that!" He says since suppliers of equipment replacement parts aren't carrying as much as they used to, and delivery times are now questionable, they are stocking up on some of the critical key replacement parts themselves.

Like other Texas wineries, they have to cut back some of their production and make lots of scheduling changes.

photo:GettyImages