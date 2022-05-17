ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Area hospitals earn high marks in patient safety review

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XNqN_0fgiYkZU00

GAYLORD — Hospitals in Northern Michigan earned high grades from an industry organization that helps to measure safety, quality, and efficiency.

Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, Munson Healthcare Grayling and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City received an "A" grade from the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that reviews hospital patient safety. McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey earned a "B" grade.

The Leapfrog Group examines hospital quality and safety, assigning an A, B, C, D, and F grade based on how safe the facility is for patients.

Otsego Memorial Hospital President Chris Squire said the “A” grade carries significance beyond the top mark because of the added pressures and challenges of the pandemic.

“I am extremely proud and thankful for the amazing work that occurs here every day,” he said in a statement. “Our patients are our neighbors, community members, and friends, and our staff and physicians treat them with compassion and respect. This grade reflects their outstanding efforts.”

Of the more than 80 Michigan hospitals The Leapfrog Group reviewed, 41 got an "A" grade; another 22 earned a "B" grade; 17 were given a "C" grade. Only one got a "D."  No hospital in Michigan got an "F," or failing grade.

Content from the Detroit Free Press was used in this report

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Area hospitals earn high marks in patient safety review

Comments / 2

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health facility opens in West Michigan

A local behavioral health provider recently opened a new facility in response to a growing demand for care. Grand Rapids-based Sanford Behavioral Health on April 4 started to welcome patients to the new Sanford West Behavioral Health campus, at 15146 16th Ave. in Marne. The 100,000-square foot facility is on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
traverseticker.com

New Senior Living Facilities Are Under Construction In Traverse City; Can The Local Workforce Support Them?

Several developments are underway in and around Traverse City that would significantly increase the area’s capacity to provide senior living and senior care to the area’s aging population. But while the region needs that capacity to prepare for the so-called “Silver Tsunami,” the expansions are coming at the same time that existing care providers in Traverse City are scrambling to find enough staff to operate at full strength.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

New Virus Cases Continue Rising Across U.P., Michigan

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to spike across the Upper Peninsula, as well as across the state of Michigan. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 29,267 new cases for the past week, which averages to 4,181 cases per day. These are a combined...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
Traverse City, MI
Health
City
Otsego, MI
Petoskey, MI
Health
Midland Daily News

Manistee Hospital to close neurology department on June 16

MANISTEE — Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital's neurology department is expected to close June 16. According to an emailed statement by Ellen Smith, Munson Healthcare Physician Network chief operating officer, the move comes after "thoughtful consideration of patient needs throughout northern Michigan and will consolidate all neurology services to Traverse City."
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

COVID Cases Spread Across Northern Michigan

COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise: Is it time to mask up again?

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise again, and many residents are wondering: How serious is the current situation?. On Wednesday Michigan reported 29,267 new COVID cases and 78 deaths over the past week. Hospitals have never stopped using masks, and officials say it might be a good idea to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

The 3 scams targeting seniors in Michigan that you should look out for

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is issuing a warning about common scams that are targeting seniors in the area. According to the AG's office, 73,000 older adults in Michigan are victims of elder abuse, neglect or economic exploitation. Lorrie Abell Patch of Clinton Township almost fell for...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Squire
SCDNReports

Jam Sold in Michigan Recalled Due to Health Fears

Jam recalled over health fear in MichiganSCDN Graphics Department. A popular jam sold in Michigan is being recalled due to safety fears. According to the FDA, Mrs. Miller's Homemade Jams is issuing the recall due to an undeclared soy allergen found in the Worchestire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients used in these jams.
MICHIGAN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Michigan drivers may qualify for a refund- up to $400

Millions of Michigan drivers received an automatic payment earlier this month. Each driver got $400 per vehicle. What is New York’s DPAL program and do I qualify for it?. The refunds are due to a budget surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. In December 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that MCCA approved a $3 billion refund for customers that hold auto insurance policies. Read more about it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patient Safety#Hospitals#Munson Medical Center#The Leapfrog Group#D#The Detroit Free Press#The Petoskey News Review
newyorkdailygazette.com

1 Million Michiganders Will Receive Health Care under Healthy Michigan Plan as announced by Whitmer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than one million Michiganders will be covered under the Healthy Michigan Plan for health care coverage. The Governor helped pass the bipartisan legislation which created the program in 2014. “Today, one million Michiganders have access to affordable health care coverage under the Healthy Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Feds offer Michigan more free COVID tests. Here’s how to get yours.

As COVID cases creep upward again, Michiganders can now order an additional eight free at-home tests, delivered to their mailboxes. The tests can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov, and brings the total number of free tests available to each household to 16 through this White House initiative. (People who have difficulty accessing the internet or need additional support placing an order can call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) from 8 a.m. to midnight.)
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Free COVID tests offered as Michigan sees another rise in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for people in several Metro Detroit counties due to high COVID spread. The closest to Mid-Michigan is Livingston County. As cases rise, resident can order more at-home COVID tests from the government. The program allows three...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Whitmer wants to end Michigan’s retirement tax: How it works

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to repeal the state’s retirement tax -- here’s a look at how the tax works and why she wants to end it. The Michigan retirement tax, as it works today, was written into the state’s tax code back in 2011, as part of a major overhaul of the tax code under Gov. Rick Snyder. Before then, Michigan was one of 14 states that didn’t tax retirees on their pensions.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Government Technology

Michigan Highway May Become Federal Alternative Fuel Corridor

(TNS) — US-127 through mid- Michigan could become a federal Alternative Fuel Corridor — providing ample charging options for electric vehicles — under a list submitted by state officials for federal funding. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that Michigan has submitted seven nominations for new Alternative Fuel...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

They have been missing in Michigan the longest: 12 people last seen before 1970

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is tracking 619 missing person cases in Michigan that date all the way back to 1958. According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found, but tens of thousands remain missing for more than one year. Those are considered cold cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy