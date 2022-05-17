ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta mayor, fire chief tour outdated fire stations they say need to be replaced

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYK9o_0fgiYMaA00

ATLANTA — Atlanta residents will soon get to vote on money to replace more four outdated Atlanta Fire Department stations.

On Monday, Mayor Atlanta Dickens toured Station 26 on Howell Mill Road, which has served northwest Atlanta since 1954.

“Atlantans will have the opportunity to vote for three bond referendums to make significant investments in our city’s infrastructure, transportation, recreation and our public safety infrastructure,” the mayor said.

Dickens and Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith walked through the facility, where plumbing is a problem. Bonds on the May 24th primary ballot include $58 million for the renovations.

“The City of Atlanta communities also have a duty to support the men and women of the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department. Our administration has decided to put money where our mouth is,” Dickens said.

Smith said the department currently has four stations under construction and the bonds would allow them to replace four more stations.

“This has been a long time coming,” the chief said.

Channel 2 Action News reported last month about the conditions in the city’s firehouses.

The chief told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that half of his 35 fire stations need to be replaced because they are old and outdated.

One fire house had exposed extension cords, missing ceiling tiles and other issues.

Another issue the fire department has been dealing with: dozens of staff openings. Smith told Huddleston the department wants to hire more than 100 new firefighters so the department can be fully staffed again.

Atlanta fire department looking to hire more than 100 new firefighters Atlanta fire department looking to hire more than 100 new firefighters

