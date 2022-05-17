ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way partners with school to offer another summer daycare option

By Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review
GAYLORD — One of the biggest challenges facing working parents is finding summer child care when school lets out in June.

In a bid to bring more summer daycare options to the area, the Otsego County United Way and Otsego Christian School (OCS) have joined forces to provide a 10-week program that focus on those in kindergarten to sixth grade.

Erin Mann, executive director of the Otsego United Way, said this program will expand summer daycare options.

"To my knowledge right now the Sportsplex is the only other program offering this service," Mann said. "So now we have at least two options in the community."

The Sportsplex has been offering summer child care since 2008 and is licensed to care for about 150 children, said Mann.

"Two of my kids will go there and one will go to Otsego Christian," she added.

The program at OCS will accept children of all faiths, Mann said.

"We want to make it clear that there will be a vacation bible school on Mondays. It is a Christian school but they are opening up the service to the community just like they always open up their school to the community," she added.

Mann said one of the nice features about the Otsego Christian School program is that it will accept children eligible for kindergarten in the fall, which is 4 years 9 months old, on up to the sixth grade.

The United Way is providing seed money and the school is supplying the programming, staff, and space.

This summer program will fill a need for child care for up to 54 children, with 20 of the spots being reserved for children whose parents are part of the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed)  population.

"If you meet the poverty level you will likely meet the ALICE requirements," said Mann.

The ALICE income level for a family of four is about $65,000, she added.

The program runs from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 13 to Aug. 26, breaking for the 4th of July week. The cost is $100 for four days and if eligible, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) payment is accepted.

Mann said there are some scholarship opportunities through the United Way and the program also qualifies for the MI Tri-Share Child Care Program administered by the Otsego County Economic Alliance.

Children are asked to bring their own lunch. However, if there is a financial hardship in a family, the Otsego County Food Pantry has offered to provide meals and snacks.

“Partnering with United Way has been a huge blessing and help to bring much needed child care to Gaylord. We have a ton of fun activities planned, including water games, cooking, crafts and much more," Lani Lyttle, OCS administrator, said in a statement.

