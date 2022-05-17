Feeling low? Detox from Social Media and feel better in days!

Detoxing from social media, many say, can improve your well being. Psychologist Dr. Catherine Athans wholly agrees! "And so this whole thing about taking a break is wonderful. I tell my clients to do it...shut it [social media] off!" The University of Bath study studied social media users endlessly viewing Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok...and for many just a week away eased anxiety and depression. Dr. Athans urges her patients to replace scrolling with talking to real people!

She goes on to say she treats patients with anxiety and depression and sometimes finds they don't often communicate with real friends. "With social media people like to say, 'Yeah, I have a lot of friends!' and I say, 'Those are NOT friends!'"

The Toll of Social Media on Teens

University of Bath found a week away from social media - some even not going cold turkey --- just cutting down to less than half --- saw results! Dr Athans saying her patients often do better than that. "Even in 2 days you can see results!"

So give Facebook and TikTok a break, and see if you're happier!

photo:GettyImages