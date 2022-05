If nothing else, at least the Carolina Panthers have themselves a decent crop of young, budding talent. And one of those plants is growing right onto the mainstream stage. Fresh off his first career Pro Bowl selection—and as a starter, at that—defensive end Brian Burns has received some recognition this offseason as he heads into his fourth campaign. The latest props came from Pro Football Focus, in which analyst Trevor Sikkema named the potent pass rusher as one of the NFL’s top players under 25 years of age.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO