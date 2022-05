This is crazy, but, if you're up for the challenge a free beach house could be yours, according to NBC News 4 New York. What?? It sounds too good to be true, but, it is. The most adorable little house in Wildwood is up for grabs, but, here's the thing, you have to move it, and you have to do it quick. You knew there had to be some kind of a catch, right? Lol.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO