Elections

Voting kicks off for 2022 primary election

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is primary election day, which is when voters across the...

International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
The Week

Voters head to the polls in closely-watched Pennsylvania and North Carolina races

The polls are open in a series of closely watched primaries across the country. Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in several states, perhaps most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the former state, the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is up for grabs this year, with TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz running on the Republican side against David McCormick, a hedge fund manager, and Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator. Recent polls have had Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with a very slight lead, according to RealClearPolitics, but The New York Times writes the close race will "test the power of the Trump endorsement."
CNBC

Trump-backed candidates Dr. Oz, Madison Cawthorn face major GOP primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Here's what to watch

Former President Donald Trump endorsed candidates who have high-profile Republican primary races this week. In North Carolina, incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn's campaign has been plagued by scandals and criticism from other Republicans. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity doctor and former host of "The Dr. Oz Show," is in an intense three-way...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
thecentersquare.com

Georgia has record voter volume during early voting

(The Center Square) – A record number of Georgians continue to cast ballots in the state's 2022 primary election during the early voting period. Through Wednesday, May 11, during the second week of early voting for Georgia’s 2022 primary election, nearly 270,000 Georgians cast early votes. The numbers are a 159% increase from the primary in 2020 and a 235% increase from 2018.
PBS NewsHour

2022 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

The race to fill retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat has been dominated by a huge primary field — with particular attention on the GOP candidates. But on Sunday, the focus was on the Democrats as Fetterman announced he was recovering from a stroke. The 52-year-old said he went to the hospital on Friday after not feeling well and would remain there for a while for observation. He vowed to press forward despite the health setback, saying, “Our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday.”
CBS Chicago

Madison Cawthorn, Trump-backed incumbent congressman, loses primary

CBS News projects that Chuck Edwards will win the Republican primary for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, defeating incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Edwards received 29,411 votes to 28,092 for Cawthorn. Cawthorn called Edwards to concede by 9:45 p.m. ET, Edwards' campaign said. Cawthorn tweeted a congratulatory message to Edwards and wrote "it's time for the NC-11 GOP to rally behind the Republican ticket to defeat the Democrats' nominee this November." In a Zoom call with reporters after the concession, Edwards said his win means that "the people of the mountains were looking for someone to go to Washington D.C. that had a proven...
