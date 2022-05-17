ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Suspect arrested in connection to hair salon shooting in Koreatown, Dallas police say

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Eddie Garcia will release more information...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Dallas police looking for man who recorded women at 2 stores

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who inappropriately recorded women at two stores. Police said Tuesday that the man took photos or videos of women twice in the past month:. On April 21 at the Walmart at 9301 Forest Lane in Lake Highlands. On...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

3 Arlington elementary schools placed on lockdown during nearby search for suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington ISD elementary schools were placed on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday as police engaged in a search for a suspect nearby. According to Arlington Police, the call to put Wimbish Elementary, Speer Elementary and Pope Elementary in lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution" as officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect near West Randol Mill Road's intersections with Oakwood Lane and North Fielder Road.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hair Salon#Dallas Police#Koreatown#Violent Crime
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Duvonta Lampkins' killer

DALLAS - Dallas homicide detectives need help finding out who killed a former OU football player. They're hoping surveillance of two men and a missing personal item belonging to the victim can generate leads. The shooting happened May 5 in the 500 block of South Ervay Street near Dallas City...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man accused of taking inappropriate photos, videos of women at Dallas grocery stores

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of taking inappropriate videos and photos of women at grocery stores. Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to two separate incidents. The first one occurred on April 21, at a Walmart located at 9301 Forest Lane, and the second one occurred on May 8 at a Target located at 2417 N. Haskell Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Repo man shot, seriously injured while repossessing car

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A repo man was seriously injured after someone shot him while he attempted to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex. It happened in the 2600 block of Alexis Ave on May 16. Officers found him with a gunshot wound in the parking lot just after noon on May 16. The man, who police said is in his 50s, was was transported to an area hospital.According to witnesses, the shooter got into a car and left the scene.Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection to the shooting. 
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer on administrative leave after alleged domestic violence arrest

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth Police Department has placed Corporal James Howard on administrative leave after his arrest on charges involving an alleged domestic violence incident, which happened while he was off-duty. The Rio Grande County Sheriff's Department in Colorado contacted the department on May 15 regarding his arrest. They immediately began an administrative investigation, according to a news release. Corporal Howard, a 26 year veteran of the department, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of their ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.In a statement, the department said, "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation to collect and review the facts and the circumstances of these allegations will be conducted."Corporal Howard was assigned to the Weapons Range at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5051 Mexicana Road

On May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:51 a.m., Dallas Police responded to 5051 Mexicana Road, after an unidentified female victim was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased from homicidal violence at the scene. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy