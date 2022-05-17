ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Here Are 10 Outstanding Ways To Beat The High Wyoming Gas Prices?

By Drew Kirby
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last couple years we saw low gas prices and now we all wish we could back to the lower prices. Filling up the gas tank has become one of the highest bills I have every month. I'm a single guy with no kids and it's breaking the bank.

104.7 KISS FM

University of Wyoming Study Compares Wyoming & Mars

Have you ever heard of the Wyoming Study Atlas? Me neither. I stumbled across it while searching for something else. It's used by college professors to put lesson plans together. According to the website:. The Wyoming Student Atlas is available as a soft cover book, as a digital flipbook, and...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Resident Hunters Now Have Better Odds In The 2023 Draw

Hunting is such a major event in Wyoming that Wyomingites plan their vacations, birthday parties, anniversaries, holidays and even weddings to fall outside of hunting season. The options for hunting here are better than in most states. With deer, antelope, elk, moose, bear, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, birds and rabbits are all options. The problem is with the larger, rare licenses it's difficult to draw. Some have lived in Wyoming their whole life and never drawn a big game tag, the odds have increased with the passing of a new bill. I've talked with lifelong Wyoming residents that have never drawn for any of the big 5 (bison, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep or grizzly), but that could change in 2023.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Has One of the Highest Job Resignation Rates, But Why?

Wyoming residents are apparently quitting their jobs at an alarming rate recently. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, recently listed "2022's States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates" and Wyoming ranked in the top, which is definitely not a "good thing". Overall, the Cowboy State rated 9th.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming's Beauty During A Fishing Tournament?

It's been nearly a year since I got to Wyoming and have had the chance to do/ see lots of 'Wyoming' things. stopped at Wyoming's first distillery in Kirby, WY. For the first time, I was able to be part of a Walleye fishing tournament at Glendo Reservoir in Glendo State Park. When you're driving on I-25 and see Glendo, you're really only seeing a small portion of the reservoir. The reservoir is 763,039 acre feet which puts it at #6 on the larges reservoirs in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Seasonal Tourist Traps Set In Wyoming

LISTEN... Can you hear it? BLABLABLALBA Yack-a-de-yack-yack. Ah yes, the grass is green, and the temperature is just right. There is a little bit of snow on the mountains while at the same time there are flowers blooming below. As the snowpack melts this is the perfect time to see...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Game And Fish To Begin Trapping Bears

Wyoming Game and Fish will begin trapping grizzly bears, the agency announced this week. It's part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Game and Fish will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in northwestern Wyoming from the spring through early fall.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Rallies Held in Wyoming Over Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

On May 5, rallies were held by members of the Northern Arapaho tribe in Wyoming in recognition of the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people. The rallies are part of a larger effort by people in Wyoming to bring greater attention to the issues that indigenous people are dealing with, chief among them being, as a report by the University of Wyoming points out, the high rates of the murder and kidnappings for indigenous people and the lack of media coverage.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

The 2022 Wyoming Outdoor Expo Was A Great Success

For the last couple years, the Wyoming Outdoor Expo hasn't been the same because of the pandemic. That changed in 2022 as Wyoming Game and Fish Department and nearly 20 organizations got together at the Ford Wyoming Center to put on a fantastic IN PERSON event.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Revealing Memes That Accurately Describe Springtime in Wyoming

Spring has sprung in Wyoming. It's official, but what spring is in the Cowboy State is different than it is around the rest of the country. Let's call the following memes life lessons I've learned while living in Wyoming. For example, what birds and other creatures around tell a lot about the season. The seagulls return to the Walmart parking lot and you know it is spring. The spiders crawl out of their hole in the ground, springtime! Plus, living in this state, you know that late spring snowstorms always pack the biggest punch.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Man Saves Elk With a Bag Stuck on Its Head

A new video was recently posted to viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, showing a heroic gentleman saving an elk that had a bag stuck on its head. However, many have been wondering if the man should have risked his personal safety.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

