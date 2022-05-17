ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Greene County School Board to Consider 9th-12th Grade iJAG Program

By Coltrane Carlson
 2 days ago

The Greene County School Board will meet tomorrow night. The Board will consider for approval additional student school permits, ratifying the negotiated agreement for the 2022-23 school year with...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Superintendent to be Shared with Orient-Macksburg

The Panorama School Board recently approved a sharing agreement with one of their employees. The Panorama Board of Education and the Orient Macksburg Board of Education approved an agreement at their special meeting held on Monday to share the services of Superintendent Shawn Holloway. Holloway says that this agreement is something he has been working towards for awhile and has made known to the school board. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that this is a win-win for both districts.
MACKSBURG, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Retiring Greene County Elementary Principal Reflects on Career

As the current school year comes to a close for Greene County, one administrator is calling it a career. Scott Johnson started his educational career in 1989 as a seventh grade and high school science teacher at Clarke-Osceola. He then taught seventh grade math at Norwalk before becoming the 7th-12th grade principal at Alta. Johnson transitioned as the middle school principal for then Jefferson-Scranton for seven years and finally has served as the elementary principal for the last 11 years.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Nueva Vida en Greene County Setting Up Sub-Committees to Educate Public on Latino Community

Following a series of town hall meetings, an initiative continues to move forward in Greene County. The Greene County Diversity Project has been rebranded to “Nueva Vida en Greene County.” Greene County Development Corporation held seven town hall meetings in April and May and now they are developing an advertising and recruiting campaign to attract the Latino community to the county to help fulfill the over 200 available jobs, while also orchestrating a van transportation network for individuals to commute to the area. Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger says they are also setting up training programs for work skills and language challenges for employers and the community.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Middle School Renovation Project Coming To A Close

While the Perry Middle School renovation project is still underway, the project is nearing completion. The middle school renovation project began in May of 2021 and the funding came from a $10 million revenue bond that was approved by the school board. Superintendent Clark Wicks says the project is getting down to the last few items.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Early Voting Underway in Greene County

Early voting is now underway in Greene County ahead of the June Primary Election. According to the Greene County Auditor’s office, any eligible voter in Greene County can cast a ballot in person in the East Lobby of the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson from 8am-4:30pm Monday-Friday until June 6th at 5pm. Voters are reminded to bring their photo identification and must request either a Republican or Democrat ballot. If an individual wants to switch their political party, they can do so for the primary election and must wait until after June 7th to switch back.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

P-C 8th Grader Earns National Writing Award

A Paton-Churdan student recently received recognition for her writing skills. Calleigh Fitzpatrick was one of the recipients of the 2022 Promising Young Writer by the National Council of Teachers of English. The honor is given to eighth grade students to stimulate and recognize writing talents and to emphasize the importance of writing skills. Fitzpatrick says her english teacher selected her to submit stories for consideration under the main theme of boundaries and a classroom theme of global issues, which she chose to write about discrimination. She explains what her discrimination story was about.
PATON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Conservation Board Summer Volunteer Program

If there are Dallas County youth wanting to do some volunteering this summer, the Dallas County Conservation Board is offering an opportunity. The Summer Youth Volunteer Program with the Dallas County Conservation Board will run from June 9th to July 14th on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. The program is meant for students who are ages 10-14.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Schools Represent At State Track And Field

All three of the high schools in Guthrie County will compete for a trophy at the 2022 State Track and Field Meet this week at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center boys track team will send six athletes to participate in seven track events along with the girls track and field team sending two athletes that include Ava Campbell running in the 1500 meter race and Chloe Largent competing in the high jump.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Health System Presents Daisy Award

Adair County Hospital and Clinics recently held their annual award ceremony to honor a couple of their hard working nurses. ACHC had 11 nominees for their DAISY Award (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) which is an award given to a nurse that is exceptional and provides compassionate care to patients every day. This event’s recipient was Kari Davis and the Extraordinary Nurse Leader award went to Lee Fry.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Approve Changes to County Open Records Policy

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. Greene County Environmental Administrator Chuck Wenthold reported that NationalGrid Renewables filed a permit with the Iowa Utilities Board for a solar panel project near Grand Junction. A public hearing will be announced by the IUB that will most likely be held in Grand Junction. A county ordinance about solar power projects is currently being developed.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM High School Rank Highly In U.S. News & World Report

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn High School was recently recognized as one of the top schools in the state according to the U.S. News and World Report. Out of 339 schools in Iowa, ADM High School was ranked as the 9th best school in the state and 1,942nd out of the nearly 18,000 schools in the nation. ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe says it’s a good feeling to be ranked that highly.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Extension Social Media Learning Session

Guthrie County Extension and Outreach wants to teach businesses more about a popular way to share information. “Unlocking The Secrets of Social Media for Retailers,” is going to provide business owners tips for creating social media posts, building relationships, branding and marketing and building a social media presence. Extension Coordinator Krista Downing explains how the program will work.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors to Consider Bridge Replacement

The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval the contract and bond for a bridge replacement project and six assignments of county held tax sale parcels. Also, the Board will consider for approval the east staircase of the courthouse completion date, a claim from Darren Reeves Construction for the courthouse roof and appoint airport authority members.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Denied County Held Tax Sale Properties

The Guthrie County Supervisors met today. The Board unanimously denied six assignments of county held tax sales located near Diamondhead Lake from Situs Cultivation. The Supervisors voted against the measure because it would set a precedent they have not set to remove the interest on these six properties. The Board then approved the contract and bond for the Dodge 333 bridge West on Highway 25 on 130th Street from Construction Leaders Company for $338,000 to replace the wooden bridge with steel beams.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Iowa DOT Reports Grant Approval for 163 Turn Lane Project

The Iowa DOT reports $225,000 from the Marion County share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in constructing turning lanes and paving a median on Iowa 163 located northwest of Pella. The project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of LDJ Manufacturing, Inc., a manufacturer of the Thunder Creek Equipment brand of mobile fueling solutions in both the agriculture and industrial market and to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 45 RISE eligible created jobs and $2,563,750 in associated capital investment. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.
MARION COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Amendment

The Perry City Council approved a fiscal year 2022 budget amendment at their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved the budget amendment but it won’t alter the tax levy rate. Also, the Council approved the award for the airport runway 14/32 relocation phase two and three project to Manatt’s Inc. out of Brooklyn, Iowa for the amount of $8,034,280. Also, the Council approved two development agreements one with KM Baxter Investments LLC and another with Semper Fi Commercial Solutions LLC and authorize annual appropriation tax increment payments and pledging certain tax increment tax revenues to the payment of the agreement.
PERRY, IA

Comments / 0

