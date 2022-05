A new program that started this school year at Greene County High School helps to instill what it means to be a leader. Activities Director Todd Gordon tells Raccoon Valley Radio about 10-15 students met on a weekly basis for 15 minutes early in the morning for a ram Leadership meeting. He says within those meetings he uses different resources from books on leadership, to videos and current events to focus the students on what it means to be a leader. Gordon points out one of the reasons he started the group was because he felt there was a lack of leadership that he needed to impart on the students.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO