Virginia Man Shoots and Stabs Victim then Gives Cop a Head Butt Virginia Mugshot

Virginia State News

A victim was shot and stabbed during an incident in South Stafford early Saturday morning, and the suspect is in jail after assaulting a deputy.

Virginia Daycare Workers Arrested for Drugging Children

Deputies responded to a medical emergency on Fox Run Lane in the Woodlawn subdivision. The adult male victim was found in the driveway of the home, bleeding profusely, with life-threatening injuries. Deputy K.P. Hall rendered first aid until medics from Stafford Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies were alerted to a disturbance inside the home and learned Ryan Madden, 23, of Spotsylvania, was acting irrationally and had assaulted a resident in the home. Deputies detained Madden and he became extremely irate as he was placed in a patrol car. During the arrest, Madden head-butted a deputy and broke out a patrol car window. The deputy was treated for his injury by medics at the scene.

Truck Driver Mows Down Mailboxes and Trash Cans in Virginia Neighborhood

Madden was initially charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement, and vandalism. During a search of Madden at the jail, a pill suspected to contain powder of psilocybin mushroom was found. Additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner were obtained.

Detectives learned the victim who was transported to the hospital had been both shot and stabbed. Fortunately, the victim received treatment and is expected to survive the injuries. Detective McBride conducted interviews and determined Madden, an acquaintance of the victim, had shot the victim. Madden was subsequently charged with unlawful wounding. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.