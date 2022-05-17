3 weekday food and drink specials in Atlanta

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.

Happy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9.

Photo: Max Milla, Courtesy of STK Atlanta

Get half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.

Address: 764 Miami Circle NE ( Buckhead ) and 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE ( Dunwoody )

Weekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.

Address: 3150 Roswell Rd. NW ( Buckhead ) and 121 Sycamore St. ( Decatur )

Photo: Courtesy of The Iberian Pig