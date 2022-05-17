3 weekday food and drink specials in Atlanta
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.
1. STK Atlanta
Happy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9.
- Address: 1075 Peachtree St. NE
2. Eclipse Di Luna
Get half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.
3. The Iberian Pig
Weekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.
