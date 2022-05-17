ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 weekday food and drink specials in Atlanta

By Maxwell Millington
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 2 days ago

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are a few food and drink specials in Atlanta you can take advantage of during the week.

1. STK Atlanta

Happy hour is 3-6:30pm Monday-Friday. You can get $9 wine by the glass, $9 cocktails, appetizers all under $9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQgtm_0fgiTvZW00
Photo: Max Milla, Courtesy of STK Atlanta

2. Eclipse Di Luna

Get half off well liquor, select beer, house wine and sangria by the glass from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday.

3. The Iberian Pig

Weekdays from 5-7pm you can get $5 red and white wine, sangria, and Estrella. They also offer discounted charcuterie boards, queso and cheese boards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ1ga_0fgiTvZW00
Photo: Courtesy of The Iberian Pig

ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

