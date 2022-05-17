Indiana brothers drown in Lake Michigan

Several sources have confirmed two Indiana teenagers have died in a drowning incident in Lake Michigan on Sunday.

According to FOX affiliate WSBT , the teens are brothers who were swimming at Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan. They were swimming with two other juveniles when they went into “distress.”

Bystanders pulled the two survivors from the water, and first responders found the two brothers about 35 minutes after arriving, reports WSBT.

The South Bend Tribune has named the brothers as Ahmad and Saleem Qasem from South Bend.

The two were students at Saint Joseph High School.

“One of our core values is Build Family,” said principal John Kennedy in a public post on the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s Facebook page . “This means standing beside one another through the sorrows as well as the triumphs. We will walk through this grief together and call upon our faith to guide and strengthen us at this time. We ask for your prayers for the family, our students, faculty, and staff.”

WSBT says the two survivors are the brothers’ cousins.

