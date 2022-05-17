ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer, MI

Indiana brothers drown in Lake Michigan

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yORY8_0fgiTeoP00

Several sources have confirmed two Indiana teenagers have died in a drowning incident in Lake Michigan on Sunday.

According to FOX affiliate WSBT , the teens are brothers who were swimming at Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan. They were swimming with two other juveniles when they went into “distress.”

Bystanders pulled the two survivors from the water, and first responders found the two brothers about 35 minutes after arriving, reports WSBT.

The South Bend Tribune has named the brothers as Ahmad and Saleem Qasem from South Bend.

The two were students at Saint Joseph High School.

“One of our core values is Build Family,” said principal John Kennedy in a public post on the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend’s Facebook page . “This means standing beside one another through the sorrows as well as the triumphs. We will walk through this grief together and call upon our faith to guide and strengthen us at this time. We ask for your prayers for the family, our students, faculty, and staff.”

WSBT says the two survivors are the brothers’ cousins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
WISH-TV

4 Indiana students hurt when chemistry experiment goes awry

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A mishap during a high school chemistry experiment that injured four western Indiana students, leaving one hospitalized, is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office. Two investigators for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security visited North Central High School near Farmersburg on Wednesday...
FARMERSBURG, IN
vnexplorer.net

Indiana Man Restores Classic Cars He Used To Love As A Kid

Who doesn’t dream of doing this with their childhood dream cars? — Studebaker made the Avanti four-seater hot rod as the last swan song for the Indiana auto maker. While the Avanti model wasn’t able to save the brand six decades ago, it did inspire an Indiana man to keep the cars alive. Mike Baker has made his childhood dreams come true with his restoration work at his auto shop.
INDIANA STATE
WGN TV

ID, cause of death provided for missing 3-year-old NW Indiana girl

LONG BEACH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities identified and provided the cause of death Monday for a 3-year-old girl who was found dead after being reported missing. LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the girl as Amy Ivey and said her cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
LONG BEACH, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Saint Joseph, MI
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Sawyer, MI
South Bend, IN
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNDU

GoFundMe for family of drowned brothers exceeds $100K

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community is showing so much support for a mother who lost two sons in a drowning incident at Warren Dunes on Sunday. The GoFundMe for the Qasem family is now up to almost $120,000 dollars, just 30,000 shy of the goal. Brothers Ahmed...
MICHIANA, MI
iheart.com

Indiana man dead in Cass County head-on crash

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Cass County Sheriff's deputies say a man is dead following a head-on crash on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township. The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Sass of La Porte, Indiana. Deputies say both drivers has serious injuries and had...
CASS COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drowning#Accident#The South Bend Tribune#Saint Joseph High School#Build Family#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
abc57.com

S.R. 212 closed in Michigan City beginning May 23

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A section of S.R. 212 will be closed beginning on or after May 23, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced. The closure is for two box culvert replacements in two sections of the road. The first closure will be between Warnke Road and Pueblo...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX59

Motorcyclist killed, ejected in northern Ind. crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Orland, Indiana man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of State Road 120 and County Road 300 West around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say 74-year-old Kenneth Steele was headed east on SR 120 on a motorcycle when […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier Communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ List

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming in at number 48, up 25...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Dragonhunters are a Rare Species Found in Indiana

If you have never heard of a Dragonhunter, you're not alone. Before this morning, when my friend tagged me in a comment on Facebook, I had never heard of one either and despite the scary-looking creature in the photo my friend was drawing my attention to, it turns out it isn't quite so scary after all - at least not for humans.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy