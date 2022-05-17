ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough High's Erriyon Knighton could become world's fastest man

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKAeJ_0fgiTWhT00

A senior sprinter at Tampa's Hillsborough High School continues to astonish track and field fans on the national stage and could soon be the fastest man in the world.

Driving the news: Erriyon Knighton ran the 200 meters at the LSU Invitational on April 30 a half-second faster than Usain Bolt's time at the same age, 18.

  • "How fast was Knighton's 200?" the Wall Street Journal asked in a profile of Knighton published this weekend.
  • "Fast enough that it would have won the gold medal at last summer's Tokyo Olympics. Faster than all but three men — Bolt, Jamaica's Yohan Blake and retired American star Michael Johnson — have ever run the event."
  • Ever. And he's just 18.

The big picture: Knighton's time of 19.49 seconds means he's without a doubt one of the top sprinters headed into the World Championships in Oregon this July.

  • Bolt holds the 200-meter world record, 19.19 seconds, set at the 2009 World Championships, the day before his 23rd birthday.

What they're saying: "It's not an exaggeration," Trinidadian sprinter Ato Boldon told the WSJ, "to say that this is the most Beamon-esque junior performance that we have seen."

  • He's referring to Mexico City 1968, when Bob Beamon broke the long jump world record by almost two feet.

Flashback: The humble high schooler who switched from football to track as a freshman was featured in the New York Times and other national outlets when he made the Tokyo Olympics last year, where he finished fourth in the 200 .

What's next: Before the world championships — for which he has to qualify at the U.S. championships in June — Knighton will race against one of the fastest 100-meter fields in history in the Prefontaine Classic on May 28.

Comments / 33

Kentucky Cherokee
2d ago

Wow!How impressive!You go Erriyon I will be rooting for you!Watch out Usain!

Reply(1)
8
Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Former UNC Basketball Star Reportedly Dead At 46

Former UNC basketball standout and German men's national team member Ademola Okulaja has reportedly passed away. According to German outlet BIG, the 46-year-old Okulaja has died. A cause of death has not been reported. The son of a German mother and Nigerian father, Okulaja was born in Nigeria but moved...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Beamon
Person
Ato Boldon
Person
Yohan Blake
Person
Usain Bolt
College Football HQ

ESPN College GameDay announces Week 1 destination

ESPN College GameDay is hitting the road for the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season to take in one of the biggest games of the year. The network announced it will be in Columbus on Sept. 3 ahead of the kickoff between Notre Dame and Ohio State live from the Horseshoe. The pits two ...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Jamaica#Highschoolsports#Hillsborough High#Hillsborough High School#The Wall Street Journal#American#Trinidadian#Wsj#The New York Times
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Tar Heel Ademola Okulaja passes away

The UNC family received some terrible news on Tuesday when it was announced that former Tar Heels’ basketball player Ademola Okulaja has passed away. Okulaja was 46 and the cause of death was related to his battle with cancer per Inside Carolina. The forward was a four-year player at North Carolina from 1995-99 and was part of Bill Guthridge’s six starters rotation from the 1997-98 season joining Vince Carter, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Antawn Jamison and Makhtar N’Diaye. In his time with the Tar Heels, Okulaja reached the Final Four twice. Following his time at North Carolina, Okulaja played overseas for 10...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
Golf Digest

Bizarre equipment rules issue leaves college teammates DQ'd in U.S. Amateur Four-Ball quarterfinals

Winning their quarterfinal match at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship was going to be a challenge for the team of Ty Gingerich and Cole Harris, teammates on the University of Cincinnati men’s golf team. When darkness fell Tuesday at the Country Club of Birmingham, Gingerich and Harris were 1 down with two holes to play against Evan Beck and Dan Walters. Still, having played 40 holes on the day to get that far, a little rest didn’t sound like a bad thing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
758
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy