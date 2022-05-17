ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Holding Clocks 68% Sales Growth In Q1; Boosts FY22 Outlook

By Shivani Kumaresan
 2 days ago
  • On Holding AG ONON reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 67.9% year-on-year, to CHF 235.7 million, compared to CHF 140.4 million the previous year.
  • Sales through the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel increased 68.0% to CHF 83.4 million, and the wholesale channel grew 67.8% to CHF 152.3 million.
  • The gross profit margin for the quarter contracted 580 basis points to 51.8%, and the gross profit rose 51% to CHF 122.1 million.
  • The operating margin was 1.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose to CHF 3.4 million from a loss of CHF (10.9) million last year.
  • The company held CHF 626.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21.1% to CHF 15.7 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 750 basis points to 6.7%.
  • EPS of CHF 0.04 was posted in the quarter versus CHF (0.04) last year.
  • Outlook: On Holding sees FY22 sales to exceed CHF 1.04 billion, a 44% Y/Y growth (prior view CHF 990 million).
  • The company expects an adjusted EBITDA of CHF 137 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2% versus previously expected CHF 130 million and 13.1%, respectively.
  • Price Action: ONON shares traded higher by 7.11% at $21.85 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

