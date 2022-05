California-based drone-delivery company Zipline has looked to transform the way that critical medical supplies are delivered. Since its founding in 2014, the company has established itself in Ghana and Rwanda, helping to power their national blood delivery network and Covid-19 vaccine distribution, respectively. In March, the company announced it helped the Ghana Ministry of Health deliver one million vaccines, an effort that not only shortened vaccine stockouts but also increased the types of medicines and supplies available at health facilities by 10%.

