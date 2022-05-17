ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 places to go for happy hour

By Maxwell Millington
 2 days ago

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Detroit.

1. Bobcat Bonnie's

Get $1 off all drafts , $6 appetizers, $6 cocktails and $6 wine weekdays 3-6pm and all night on Thursdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1We96U_0fgiSc9a00 Photo courtesy of Bobcat Bonnie's

2. HopCat

Happy hour is Monday-Thursday from 3-5:30pm and 9pm-close.

  • Order $3 Cosmik fries, $7 BYO Double Smash Burger and $3.50 local drafts, well liquor and wine.
  • Address: 4265 Woodward Ave.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8dHz_0fgiSc9a00 Photo: courtesy of HopCat

3. Good Vibes Lounge

Get $3 beer, $4 wine, $5 well cocktails and appetizers for $8 and under daily from 3-6pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoofE_0fgiSc9a00 Photo courtesy of Good Vibes Lounge

