3 places to go for happy hour
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Detroit.
1. Bobcat Bonnie's
Get $1 off all drafts , $6 appetizers, $6 cocktails and $6 wine weekdays 3-6pm and all night on Thursdays.
- Address: 1800 Michigan Ave.
2. HopCat
Happy hour is Monday-Thursday from 3-5:30pm and 9pm-close.
- Order $3 Cosmik fries, $7 BYO Double Smash Burger and $3.50 local drafts, well liquor and wine.
- Address: 4265 Woodward Ave.
3. Good Vibes Lounge
Get $3 beer, $4 wine, $5 well cocktails and appetizers for $8 and under daily from 3-6pm.
- Address: 16801 Harper Ave.
