ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Meet the newest members of the Philadelphia Zoo

By Mike D'Onofrio
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Say hello to the Philadelphia Zoo 's trio of new Ankole-Watusi cattle.

State of play: The Ankoles, which are known for their massive crescent horns and are called the "cattle of kings," arrived this month.

  • Their names were announced this week: Yamaani (speckled), Gaaju (dark brown) and Kutekaana (reddish brown).

Details: The cattle can weigh between 1,200-1,600 pounds each.

  • This marks the first time the breed native to Uganda in East Africa has lived at the zoo.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Fun Day Trips From Philadelphia

Are you looking for some fun day trips from Philadelphia? Travel on Amtrak to New York City or Washington DC. There are also train rides to the Pocono Mountains. Check out these ideas and start planning your trip! We hope this article was helpful! Let us know in the comments what you would like to do on your next vacation! We will be sure to update this article regularly, so stay tuned! Then, enjoy your vacation!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

3 Philadelphia date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time in Philly.Whether you're on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Picnic at Fairmount ParkStop for water ice before heading to the park. Take in the rolling hills and waterfront as you enjoy the sweet treat.Best for: Outdoorsy couples.Cost: Varies.Details: The park hosts weekly events, including yoga classes and guided kayak tours, all pay what you can.2. Stroll Cherry Street PierGo early to grab a hammock at this indoor-outdoor arts and community space.Best for: Couples who love hanging on the waterfront.Cost: Free. Cherry Street Pier. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images3. Peruse an art museumSpend a romantic day or night touring the Philadelphia Museum of Art's collection.Best for: Art lovers.Cost: Pay whatever amount you'd like on the first Sunday of the month and every Friday night. Get the details.Details: The special rate is redeemable in person and does not include entry to ticketed exhibits or programs. Rocky Statue. Photo: Jumping Rocks/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Pets & Animals
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
thedp.com

Raising Cane’s opens first location in Philadelphia to long lines of 'caniacs’

Beloved fast food chain Raising Cane’s opened the doors to their University City location on May 12, and has been met with lines out the door each morning since its opening. Located steps away from campus at 39th and Walnut streets, the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant opened after months of anticipation from the Penn community, with a line wrapping around the block on its inaugural day. The University City location is the first of 14 new locations that Raising Cane’s will be opening in Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Union representing Philly carpenters dives into the future

A new regional facility will soon better prepare union carpenters to help build the 21st century energy grid by training them to work underwater. Driving the news: The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, which represents Philadelphia Local 158, will open a dive school later this year. The move comes after the union council bought a former diving academy site in Sicklerville, New Jersey, for $1 million. Why it matters: The facility will be the only union-owned dive school in the U.S. offering underwater training, Frank Mahoney, a spokesperson for the regional carpenters council, tells Axios. Tradesmen trained...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Philadelphia’s Italian Market Festival set to shine once again

The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival is set to return to Philadelphia for the first time in three years with a full slate of restaurants, shops, vendors and live music awaiting visitors. Among those taking part will be Talluto’s, a fixture on South Ninth Street since 1980. During the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pastrami Sandwiches at The Reading Terminal Market

Next time you visit the Reading Terminal Market in Center City, make sure to visit either Hersahl's or Hatville Deli for their Pastrami Sandwiches. These two overlooked booths and the Pastrami Sandwiches they serve up are often overlooked at this bustling market but well worth a stop. Best Reading Terminal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#East Africa#Dark Brown#The Philadelphia Zoo
CBS Philly

Philadelphia International Airport Offers Passengers Tips As It Gears Up For Busiest Season In 3 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for its busiest season in three years. On Wednesday, they shared tips to help passengers speed up their trip through the airport. “We suggest the passengers arrive at least two and a half hours before their flight for domestic trips and three hours before their flight for international trips,” Kate Sullivan, with Philadelphia International Airport. An estimated 7.68 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between June and August.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Pets
phillyvoice.com

Sun Ra House in Germantown gets historic landmark designation

The Germantown home of legendary jazz composer and bandleader Sun Ra has been designated a historic landmark by the Philadelphia Historical Commission, ensuring that the property gets the ongoing maintenance and care it needs to be preserved. Sun Ra, born Herman Blount in Alabama, rose to prominence as a jazz...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Puttshack Philadelphia Is Expected To Open In Summer 2023

Upscale Mini-golf Opening in Center City Philadelphia. Located inside The Shops at Liberty Place at 1625 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, Puttshack Philly will attract people of all ages looking for a great night out by filling the 26,000-square-foot venue with four tech-driven, highly competitive mini-golf courses powered by the brand’s leading patented Trackaball technology that keeps score for you as you play.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

A magic themed bar opens soon in Philly

A magic-themed bar featuring wizard like cocktail making is opening soon in Philadelphia. The Cauldron features a nearly two-hour experience where guests will get the chance to create their very own potions! PHL 17’s Alex Butler got the first look inside!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Southern Spot Serving Po’boys and Nigerian Hot Chicken Opens This Week

Philly, meet Amina Restaurant & Lounge — opening in Old City on May 18th. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Felicia Wilson is a first-time restaurateur who saw the tough two years the restaurant industry has gone through and thought to herself, seems like a good time to open a place of my own. And that’s exactly what she’s doing now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Monthly

How to Find Cape May Diamonds, a True Jersey Shore Treasure

Cape May diamonds, as they’ve come to be known, have been tumbling toward Cape May from the headwaters of the Delaware River for thousands of years. They’re not real diamonds, but rather quartz stones that were swept out of pockets of the mineral upstream and carried downriver. Many wash ashore at Sunset Beach in Cape May Point, where they are treasured finds for scores of beachcombers.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

TopGolf To Open First Philly Location This Week

TopGolf is opening in Northeast Philadelphia this week, company representatives said. Friday, May 20 marks the grand opening of the second location in Pennsylvania. The popular sports entertainment facility is located at 2140 Byberry Road, just off US Route 1, near the Philadelphia Mills shopping mall. The three-level venue will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
3
Followers
103
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy