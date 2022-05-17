Meet the newest members of the Philadelphia Zoo

Say hello to the Philadelphia Zoo 's trio of new Ankole-Watusi cattle.

State of play: The Ankoles, which are known for their massive crescent horns and are called the "cattle of kings," arrived this month.

Their names were announced this week: Yamaani (speckled), Gaaju (dark brown) and Kutekaana (reddish brown).

Details: The cattle can weigh between 1,200-1,600 pounds each.