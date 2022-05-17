ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg See Wealth Evaporate In 2022, Russia's Richest Man Vladimir Potanin Adds $4B

By Navdeep Yadav
 2 days ago
Over $4 billion addition in the fortune of Russia's richest man Vladimir Potani has put him among select few billionaires globally who have seen their net wealth swell this year.

While the world's top billionaires like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Meta Platforms Inc FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg see their wealth fizzle out – he is the one gaining despite belonging to a country that has been a target of international sanctions amid its invasion of neighbor Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg's billionaire index, Potanin's fortune has grown by $4 billion since the beginning of this year, while Zuckerberg's wealth is down by $52 billion; around $57 billion eroded from Musk's fortune during the same period.

Potanin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin is estimated to be worth $35 billion as of Tuesday, after seeing a sharp rise of over 300% in his wealth, about $11 billion, since March. During the same period, Zuckerberg's fortune has fluctuated a lot and stands nearly $2 billion lower, while the world's richest man Musk has lost about $8 billion.

Snapping Up Domestic Banks At A Discount

As western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine continued to hobble fellow Russian businesses, Potanin has been snapping up domestic banks at a discounted rate.

According to a Financial Times report, Potanin has been tapping into his estimated $30 billion fortune to obtain stakes in major Russian banks, which have seen their value dwindle after Western stakeholders abandoned the country.

The report further pointed out that Potanin's Interros group agreed to acquire Russian universal bank Rosbank after its French owner Société Générale sought a quick exit from Russia.

The Rosbank deal came days after buying Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov's 35% stake in TCS Group Holding in April. Meanwhile, Tinkov said officials threatened to nationalize the bank unless it cut ties with the businessman after Tinkov's anti-war statement.

Nicole Rickett
2d ago

what prophits a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul. if your money isn't circulating to make the world a better place. it doesn't matter how much money you possess. anyone can brag about something. so who care..... the entire earth is in a pang of distress. obviously you all being rich must be contributing too such distress. nexttttt

Pinnacle man
2d ago

but the liberal media wants you to believe they are all broke now. which is it?

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
Vladimir Potanin
Elon Musk
Vladimir Putin
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
Warren Buffett Exits Wells Fargo And Buys Stake In Its Rival Bank

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-B) bought $3 billion worth of shares in Citigroup Inc C in Q1, giving the group a stake of about 2.8%, according to filings with regulators. The investment came as Berkshire sold the remainder of its position in Wells Fargo & Co WFC, a rival bank that had been a staple in Buffett’s portfolio for more than three decades, Financial Times reported.
Daily Mail

Elon Musk quips that 'whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company' after he claimed to put his $44 billion Twitter takeover on hold

Elon Musk has joked that 'owning the libs' isn't cheap after claiming to put his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on hold. 'Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!' Musk tweeted on Saturday. He added: 'At least, that's what the lib hivemind thinks haha.'
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
