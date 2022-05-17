Man falls through pedestrian bridge over the Lodge

Watch your step — especially when crossing the city's older pedestrian bridges, apparently.

What's happening: State transportation department workers barricaded such a bridge Sunday after a man told the Detroit News he fell 15 feet after it collapsed under him on his way to a Tigers game.

The bridge crosses the Lodge freeway at Spruce Street near Corktown.

Ely Hydes told the News he was talking to a friend "and in mid-sentence the bridge just collapsed under my feet."

What's next: The Spruce Street bridge was scheduled to be inspected before the end of the month, MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross tells Axios. The inspection has now been bumped up to this week and findings will determine next steps.

State of play: The bridge was built in 1953 and rated in "fair" condition, Cross says.

Context: Michigan is receiving $563 million for bridge repairs under the federal infrastructure bill passed last year.