ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Report reveals Pennsylvania's Native American boarding school legacy

By Taylor Allen
Axios Philadelphia
Axios Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Data: BIA ; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosData: BIA ; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

A federal study released last week on Native American boarding schools nationwide found students were severely mistreated and in some instances died, including in Pennsylvania.

Driving the news: The Interior Department report says children at 408 federal Indian boarding schools endured sexual and physical abuse, manual labor, and malnourishment between 1819 and 1969, as part of the U.S. campaign to compel their assimilation, Axios' Shawna Chen writes .

  • Interior Secretary Deb Haaland authorized the study last year following the discovery of Indigenous children's remains at a former Canadian residential school site.

Zoom in: The first federally run boarding school for Native American students opened in Pennsylvania in 1879 and operated until 1918.

Of note: Two other schools opened in Pennsylvania in the late 19th century: Martinsburg Indian School in Martinsburg and the Lincoln Institution for Girls in Philadelphia.

Between the lines: These schools forced Native American children to assimilate by forbidding them from using their native languages and names.

  • They also restricted children from participating in their religious and cultural practices.

What they're saying: "The consequences of federal Indian boarding school policies — including the intergenerational trauma caused by the family separation and cultural eradication inflicted upon generations of children as young as 4 years old — are heartbreaking and undeniable," Haaland said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Philadelphia

Nearly half of Pennsylvania's COVID deaths were preventable, per analysis

VISUAL: Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosVaccines could have prevented nearly half of Pennsylvania's more than 28,000 COVID-19 deaths between January 2021 and last month, based on a new analysis of public health data from Brown University's School of Public Health. Driving the news: Researchers crafted a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of American adults were fully vaccinated and boosted once the shots became available.The study used real-world data from the CDC and the New York Times, while considering variables like supply and vaccine effectiveness over time. The big picture: Researchers estimate that vaccines...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Josh Shapiro wins Democratic primary for Pennsylvania governor

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the state's Democratic gubernatorial primary, won his party's nomination Tuesday, per AP. Driving the news: The two-term attorney general wrote on Twitter shortly after polls closed Tuesday that he's "humbled and honored" to be the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor."No matter which dangerous extremist we're against this November, the stakes are too damn high for anything but a victory," he wrote.The big picture: A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion this month signaling that justices could overturn Roe v. Wade has put a handful of midterm races into the national spotlight, including Pennsylvania's gubernatorial campaigns.Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is term-limited, and with a Republican-controlled legislature, the future of abortion access in the state could come down to the governor's race.Shapiro is the only Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate who has vowed to protect abortion rights.Background: Shapiro, who lives in Abington Township, served in the state House of Representatives from 2005-2012. He was also a Montgomery County commissioner. Shapiro received endorsements and fundraising before he formally announced his candidacy in October.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Noah and Olivia were Pennsylvania's top baby names in 2021

Know any toddlers named Noah or Olivia?Odds are you do. They were the top two most popular baby names in Pennsylvania last year, per new data from the Social Security Administration.By the numbers: Noah was No. 1 overall, with 698 babies born with that name.Boys:NoahLiamBenjaminOliverOwenJamesLoganHenryLucasMasonGirls: Olivia Charlotte Emma Ava Sophia Amelia Harper Isabella Evelyn Mia
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania's largest abortion fund gets donation boost

The Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania has received an avalanche of funding since a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade was leaked last week.State of play: The organization — the largest in the state providing financial support to low-income people seeking abortions — raised more than $80,000 over the last week.Before last Monday, the organization had raised around $38,000 since March. That has since skyrocketed to nearly $120,000.Donations have ranged from $5 to $10,000, but 80% are under $280, the nonprofit's executive director Elicia Gonzales tells Axios. Between the lines: Despite the influx of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
South Dakota State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Martinsburg, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Primary election guide: Pennsylvania's governor race

All eyes are on Pennsylvania's high-stakes governor's race, which could ultimately decide the fate of abortion rights in the state.State of play: The draft Supreme Court opinion signaling a potential reversal of Roe v. Wade was leaked just two weeks before the state's May 17 primary election.Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has stood in the way of the Republican-dominated legislature on several issues, is term-limited. His successor will ultimately determine the political dynamics on the state level. Let's break down the candidates: Democrats It's just Josh Shapiro. Pennsylvania's attorney general since 2017 is not a novice in the political world....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania's abortion rate is higher than national average

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/AxiosPennsylvania's abortion rate is slightly higher than the national average, which has been on the decline for years.State of play: Pennsylvania — which permits abortions up to about 24 weeks of pregnancy — has seen small dips in its rate over the last several years, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The state's abortion rate is highest among women in their 20s, which mirrors national trends.Nearly half of all abortions in the state in 2020 involved white patients (14,813), with Black patients accounting for 14,177 and Hispanic patients 3,479.Roughly 85% of Pennsylvania counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Gov. Tom Wolf and Dems rally for abortion rights but offer few answers

Democratic officials and abortion rights advocates rallied in Philly on Wednesday to raise alarm over the threat of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade if the leaked draft opinion holds. But beyond electing more pro-abortion rights Democrats, they had few answers about how to maintain abortion access in Pennsylvania if Republicans maintain control of the legislature and win back the governor's mansion in November. Driving the news: Gov. Tom Wolf sidestepped questions Wednesday about whether he was weighing any executive actions to maintain access to abortions after his term ends early next year. "As long as I'm in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

Pennsylvania governor's race is the next abortion access battleground

The future of abortion access in Pennsylvania could all come down to the crowded governor's race. Driving the news: A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade — written by Justice Samuel Alito and first reported by Politico late Monday — holds major implications for the midterm elections. The big picture: If the Supreme Court were to overturn the 1973 ruling, which set the precedent for a constitutional right to abortion, a patchwork of state laws would govern the procedure, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.Abortion would immediately become illegal in at least 13 states,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia at bottom of Pennsylvania county health rankings

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosPennsylvania's healthiest counties are also among the least economically distressed.That's the main takeaway from a new county health rankings report released last week by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. The big picture: Across the country, people with lower incomes and people of color have more limited access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors. Factors include everything from access to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios Philadelphia

There are nearly 1,200 fewer Black teachers in Philly than 20 years ago

Philadelphia public and charter schools, as well as the district, employed nearly 1,200 fewer Black teachers combined last school year, compared to 20 years ago, according to a Research for Action report.By the numbers: More than half of Pennsylvania's teachers of color are employed in Philadelphia County's district and charter schools, the education research organization reports.The county's teachers comprise 10% of the state's teacher workforce.Two-thirds of teachers in Philadelphia County schools are white, while Black and Hispanic students make up nearly three-quarters of the student population. Zoom out: Nearly half of schools in the state and more than one-third of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Axios Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
3
Followers
103
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy