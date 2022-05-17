ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ride on D.C.'s Metro shows what Ohio could have with passenger rail

By Tyler Buchanan
 5 days ago

👋 Tyler here. Our Axios company retreat doesn't start until tomorrow, but I got to Washington, D.C., a few days early strictly for professional reasons.

  • By that I mean to watch baseball, eat a dozen panini and generally solve the nation's problems.

🚄 It only took a few hours to prove my axiom about being an Ohio traveler:

Between the rail lines : For several years, I've written about Ohio's lack of passenger rail connecting our biggest cities.

  • Numerous Columbus residents and activists have told me variations of : I would love to take the train to a Cleveland Browns/Cincinnati Reds game, have a few drinks, then head back home that night.

Driving the news: My trips to and from Nationals Park this past weekend convinced me those people would follow through if given the option.

The ride into town: Our train gradually filled with fans sporting the Nationals' red, white and navy blue.

  • Then came the mass exodus at the Navy Yard-Ballpark station, a mere quarter-mile walk from the stadium.

Afterward, my train car back to the hotel included a few passengers who … enjoyed the park's refreshments as much as the Nationals' 13-6 win over Houston, let's just say.

  • They were boisterous, but I didn't mind. It sure beat any of them driving home drunk.

Catch up quick : The national bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year includes billions of dollars toward passenger rail expansion.

  • Amtrak has proposed a "3C+D" line connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati, along with a new link between Toledo and Detroit.
  • A proposed spot for the local station is the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

What's next: This project is in the early planning stages and Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the state rail development commission to analyze its cost and feasibility, we reported last month .

Comments / 5

Encyclopedia Brown
5d ago

Ohio will approve passenger rail service when everyone else is in flying cars. Just like their outdoor stadiums (other cities built year round usage covered stadiums)that were out of date by the time they opened. Always behind.

Reply
3
