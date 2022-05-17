LIVE UPDATES: Lt. Gov. Fetterman to receive pacemaker with defibrillator

It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania, and voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot in November.

Big races include primaries for an open U.S. Senate seat and governor.

Don’t expect the statewide races to be called on Tuesday. Last week, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state said she expects the counting to take several days.

Allegheny County officials are confident they will be able to give us some results when the polls close at 8 p.m.

LIVE updates through the day below, and scroll further down for all the information you need to vote today.

UPDATE 3:00 p.m.

Lt. Governor John Fetterman will undergo a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator, his campaign announced moments ago.

They released the following statement:

“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm”

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman cast his primary election vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot.

Earlier today, Fetterman’s wife, Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, placed her vote in-person at a polling place in Braddock.

WPXI - Fetterman Vote Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman today cast his primary election vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot. (John Fetterman for Pennsylvania)

UPDATE 12:41 p.m.

Voters are trickling in to their precinct in Greensburg. Westmoreland County is expecting a turnout of about 32% today.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey also officially sealed his support for Rep. Summer Lee (D), who is running for Congress.

UPDATE 12:27 p.m.:

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

UPDATE 11:33 a.m.:

The latest update from Allegheny County:

“There were 14 trays of mail received today from the post office which is approximately 4,500-5,000 ballots. The mail is being time/date stamped and, once complete, they’ll start logging the receipt of those ballots into the system.

Scanning of ballots began at 11 AM as did the re-creation of any ballots that were damaged during the opening process. Three authorized representatives remain in the warehouse observing the process.”

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

Allegheny County provided their hourly update:

A spokesperson said all privacy envelopes have been opened. Staff are now extracting, opening and flattening ballots. As of 4 p.m., the county received 86,515 ballots back. There are three authorized representatives in the warehouse observing the process.

They also gave an update on the Ross Township polling place opening late. “As noted in the last update, Ross 01-04 was not open. The person who was to open the building arrived to let elections officials into the building shortly before 9 AM. Elections was notified of the issue before 7 AM and was pursuing all options, up to and including contacting the Courts for an order to have the Sheriffs enter the building when the authorized individual showed up to open it.”

UPDATE 8:43 a.m.

Second Lady Gisele Fetterman voted for her husband, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman.

She said he’s doing well and that’s what matters most. He will be voting later today.

UPDATE 8:31 a.m.:

Attorney General and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shapiro was to join State Rep. Austin Davis in Pittsburgh Tuesday night for a primary night watch party.

“On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home.

“Attorney General Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown.”

UPDATE 8:07 a.m.

US Rep. and Senate candidate Conor Lamb (D) arrives to voting precinct in Mt. Lebanon.

UPDATE 8:00 a.m.

A spokesperson for Allegheny County provided the following update:

“Pre-canvassing of the mail-in and absentee ballots began at the Elections Warehouse at 7 AM. Currently, the team is about 2/3 through the opening of the declaration envelopes.

There are currently two authorized representatives in the warehouse observing the process.

For in-person voting, as is usual with 1,323 polling places, we have had reports of several late opens at polling places in Pittsburgh, East Pittsburgh, West Deer and Monroeville. Elections is responding to each of them.

A location in Tarentum was not opened by the building owner/manager until late, and a second location in Ross has still not opened as Elections has been unable to reach someone to open the polling place.

We also received a number of call offs due to COVID and have deployed workers from the bullpen to assist in those locations.”

UPDATE 7:00 a.m.

Polls are now open

Voting in person

Anyone who plans on voting in person should be aware of where their polling location is. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you need to know where your polling location is, you can look it up online.

Voting by absentee ballot

If you are planning to vote in person but an emergency or unexpected situation prevents you from doing so, it is possible to request an emergency absentee ballot.

These ballots can be requested after 5 p.m. Tuesday and must be submitted no later than 8 p.m.

Voting by mail

All mail-in ballots must also be taken to ballot return sites by 8 p.m.

If you have any questions or concerns on election day you can reach out to the Election Protection hotline at: 866-OUT-VOTE. The Election Protection hotline is a nonpartisan organization.

Hotline assistance is also available in Spanish at 888-VE-Y-VOTA; in Asian languages at 888-API-VOTE; and in Arabic at 844-YALLA-US.

Candidates making final push to earn votes before Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

