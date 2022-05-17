Pennsylvania primary election 2022: Everything you need to know
Primary election day has arrived.
What's happening: Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Monday to cast ballots for candidates vying for the governor's mansion, U.S. Senate and House seats, and other state and local offices.
- Philadelphia voters also will be asked to weigh in on four ballot questions .
The big picture: The race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is one of the most closely watched — and expensive — in the nation.
- Meanwhile, control of the governor's mansion is likely to determine the fate of abortion access in the Keystone State, should the U.S. Supreme Court follow through with a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
What they're saying: Matthew Kerbel, a political science expert from Villanova University, said Donald Trump's influence in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries, particularly in the Senate race, remains an open question.
- "It's almost as if Donald Trump is the establishment. He's chosen his candidate [Mehmet Oz for Senate], but the base has not fallen in line," he said, noting Republican candidate Kathy Barnette 's late surge in popularity.
- Kerbel said primaries tend to draw out voters who are engaged in politics and on the extreme flanks of the parties.
Of note: Democrat Mike Driscoll is running uncontested in the special election for the vacant 6th District City Council seat in Northeast Philadelphia.
- The seat became vacant earlier this year when disgraced legislator Bobby Henon , a Democrat, resigned following his conviction on federal corruption charges .
Be smart: Polls are open from 7am-8pm today. Find your polling place by visiting the city's website .
- Mail-in ballots must be submitted to county election officials by 8pm. More than a dozen ballot drop boxes are scattered across the city.
Go deeper: Read our primary election guides for the top races and ballot questions:
Plus: For a full list of candidates running for office, visit the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website .
Comments / 0