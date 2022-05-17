ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania primary election 2022: Everything you need to know

By Taylor Allen
 2 days ago

Primary election day has arrived.

What's happening: Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Monday to cast ballots for candidates vying for the governor's mansion, U.S. Senate and House seats, and other state and local offices.

The big picture: The race to replace retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is one of the most closely watched — and expensive — in the nation.

  • Meanwhile, control of the governor's mansion is likely to determine the fate of abortion access in the Keystone State, should the U.S. Supreme Court follow through with a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

What they're saying: Matthew Kerbel, a political science expert from Villanova University, said Donald Trump's influence in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries, particularly in the Senate race, remains an open question.

  • "It's almost as if Donald Trump is the establishment. He's chosen his candidate [Mehmet Oz for Senate], but the base has not fallen in line," he said, noting Republican candidate Kathy Barnette 's late surge in popularity.
  • Kerbel said primaries tend to draw out voters who are engaged in politics and on the extreme flanks of the parties.

Of note: Democrat Mike Driscoll is running uncontested in the special election for the vacant 6th District City Council seat in Northeast Philadelphia.

Be smart: Polls are open from 7am-8pm today. Find your polling place by visiting the city's website .

  • Mail-in ballots must be submitted to county election officials by 8pm. More than a dozen ballot drop boxes are scattered across the city.

Go deeper: Read our primary election guides for the top races and ballot questions:

Plus: For a full list of candidates running for office, visit the Philadelphia City Commissioners' website .

Axios Philadelphia, anchored by Michael D'onofrio and Taylor Allen, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

