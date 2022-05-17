ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPS to expand 'College Access Team' in upcoming school year

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJDk4_0fgiSIhA00

Sidney Richardson admitted she never would have applied to Yale University without encouragement from Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools’ College Access Coordinator Joyce Nguyen Hernandez.

“She was like, ‘No, no, Sidney, you gotta apply,’” Richardson recalled.

In the end, the senior at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy, who graduates as salutatorian Tuesday, was accepted to Yale and plans to study mathematics there in the fall.

Fellow Lincoln senior Jonathan Haileselassie was able to connect with Nguyen Hernandez in a different way. Both Haileselassie and Nguyen moved to the United States as children. Haileselassie from Eritrea and Nguyen Hernandez from Vietnam. Nguyen Hernandez used education as a passport to success, navigating the application process and becoming a teacher before taking over as college access coordinator in 2020.

“I would not be here without Ms. Nguyen,” said Haileselassie, who will attend Harvard University in the fall.

The success of Haileselassie and Richardson going on to attend Ivy League schools are one of many reasons why KCPS plans to expand the college access team in the 2022-2023 school year. The public school district plans to hire four to five full-time, year-round college access specialists; one for each high school in the district. This year the positions were part-time, and funded on a temporary basis.

“The more people we have to assist our students, the better,” Nguyen Hernandez said.

The KCPS College Access Team’s goal is to reduce barriers keeping high school graduates from attending college. The team takes seniors to visit universities, covers costs associated with ACT testing and college applications, coordinates practice ACT exams, finds scholarships, reviews essays necessary for scholarship applications, helps students fill out the FAFSA and much more.

“Our work ensures there are no obstacle for our students, especially when they need that support to achieve their college and career goals,” Nguyen Hernandez pointed out.

The team is a division of the district’s Equity, Innovation, and Inclusion Department which has a goal of exceeding national rates for college acceptance.

Haileselassie said the college access team helped him achieve a better ACT score and reduced the stress of applying and choosing a university.

“It [reading my acceptance letter] was very emotionally fulfilling, I’ll say. It was seeing your hard work and sacrifices pay off,” he said.

Richardson said having a college access team member in-house at her school made a world of difference in the college and scholarship application process.

“Having something built-in for me, someone to look over my essays [was important]. Ms. Nguyen read every single essay I sent her,” Richardson said.

Both Ivy League-bound students also gave their mothers lots of credit for inspiring them and empowering them to make decisions on their own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Success, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Applications#Yale University#High School#Kcps#College Access Team#Harvard University
flatlandkc.org

Developer Tackles Historic Building for $120M Affordable Housing Project

Fresh from building a super-green apartment complex from scratch, developer Jonathan Arnold is tackling a very different project, renovating a massive, century-old building into affordable housing. Arnold wants to convert the historic National Cloak and Suit Company building at 5401 Independence Ave. into 352 apartments at an estimated cost of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
farmtalknews.com

Well-known lifelong Kansas leader is actually a cowboy

Perhaps more often recognized as a political and financial leader, being a cowboy remains closest to his heart. “I’ve had lots of great experiences, met many good people, cowboys were the greatest of all,” Dave Owen declared. The retired Lenexa man served as Kansas lieutenant governor, worked for...
KANSAS STATE
showmeinstitute.org

The Kansas City Star Is Right

A recent Kansas City Star piece excoriated the Missouri Senate for its behavior and failure in the recently concluded legislative session. I’ve certainly had my share of disagreements with the Star, but the Star is absolutely right about what our state Senators failed to understand in 2022—that “not doing bad things” isn’t quite the same as “doing good things.” From the Star:
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Vietnam
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Faith Blogger: Church Must Change Or Move Aside

This post from a prolific local scribe isn't inspiring but, instead, offers us a glimpse at progressive frustration with religious institutions as more young people forgo this faith-based institutions altogether. Take a peek . . . "It's not that the church (h)as a mission; rather, it's that the mission has...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee Mission moves up two graduations due to rain

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Expected rain on Tuesday has caused Johnson County schools to start their graduation ceremonies sooner than originally planned. The Shawnee Mission School District shared Tuesday afternoon that the graduation ceremonies for Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South would now be held at 6 p.m. at the district’s stadiums because of the weather.
SHAWNEE, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy