New shop offers professional attire to men in need

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
 2 days ago

Otto Beatty Jr. is leaving a legacy made of wool and leather.

Driving the news : County leaders and his wife, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus), celebrated yesterday's opening of the Otto Beatty Jr. Men's Shop at 711 Southwood Ave.

  • The store provides professional attire for those in need to use in job interviews and work meetings.
  • Beatty, a former state representative, died last year at the age of 81.
  • Much of his wardrobe was donated to the shop.

Details : The shop is located at IMPACT Community Action and will provide other employment services to residents.

  • It's being operated in partnership with other nonprofits, according to a news release, including the Nehemiah House of Refuge and Dress for Success the latter of which provides professional clothing for local women.
  • Franklin County also chipped in federal pandemic recovery funds.

What they're saying : "Otto wholeheartedly believed that dressing in professional attire can change how a person feels about themselves and how they are perceived by others," Congresswoman Beatty said in the news release.

What to do in Columbus this weekend

💀 Browse the strange and unusual at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, featuring taxidermy, horror decor and creepy collectibles. 11am-3pm, Saturday. Free!. Ohio Expo Center.🌳 Celebrate Arbor Day at Dawes Arboretum with kids' activities, live music, food trucks and free tree seedlings!11am-3pm Saturday. Free!👟 Buy, sell and trade rare kicks at the Sneaker Freaks expo.1-6pm, Saturday. $20. Greater Columbus Convention Center.🤣 Bust a gut at David Spade's "Catch Me Inside" comedy tour.7pm, Saturday. $34-65. Palace Theatre.⚽ Join the Crew's first March to the Match this season and other pregame festivities, then watch the team take on D.C. United.7:30pm, Saturday. $46-98.🎶 Listen to a Columbus Women's Chorus concert honoring 100 years of women's suffrage.3-5pm, Sunday. $15. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 93 W. Weisheimer Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
