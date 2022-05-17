New shop offers professional attire to men in need

Otto Beatty Jr. is leaving a legacy made of wool and leather.

Driving the news : County leaders and his wife, U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Columbus), celebrated yesterday's opening of the Otto Beatty Jr. Men's Shop at 711 Southwood Ave.

The store provides professional attire for those in need to use in job interviews and work meetings.

Beatty, a former state representative, died last year at the age of 81.

Much of his wardrobe was donated to the shop.

Details : The shop is located at IMPACT Community Action and will provide other employment services to residents.

It's being operated in partnership with other nonprofits, according to a news release, including the Nehemiah House of Refuge and Dress for Success — the latter of which provides professional clothing for local women.

Franklin County also chipped in federal pandemic recovery funds.

What they're saying : "Otto wholeheartedly believed that dressing in professional attire can change how a person feels about themselves and how they are perceived by others," Congresswoman Beatty said in the news release.