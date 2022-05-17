ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport 7-Day weather forecast

By Ryan Belmore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today it will be sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph....

Ragged Island Brewing Company will host grand opening on May 19

After several months of construction, Ragged Island Brewing Company is ready to open to the public. “GRAND OPENING! Join us Thursday, May 19th from 12-9 pm for the grand opening of our Farm Brewery,” Ragged Island Brewing Company shared on Facebook. “We have poured a lot of love into the renovations of our farmhouse taproom and brewery barn and we can’t wait to share them with you! Open 7 days a week for your drinking pleasure”.
Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17

The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2022 season on Friday, June 17. “The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend (October 10), including summer weekend stops in Bristol. From June 17 to September 2 (Monday thru...
Obituary: Doris Boiani

Mrs. Doris Boiani, age 98, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 16, 2022. Doris was born in Newport, RI to August and Elvira (Briscoli) Ciavarini. Doris was the wife of Leo Boiani for 70 years. A loving mother and homemaker, her family was her passion. Doris was a...
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend

A warm and sunny weekend is forecast for the region – no excuses not to get out and safely have some fun. Here are “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend around Rhode Island. All Weekend: Blue Man Group returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center for what...
Obituary: Ralph Leon Sweeney

Raphael Sweeney, age 54, of Narragansett, died on May 13, 2022, when he ended his battle with mental illness and went to be with Jesus. Raphael was born in Cincinnati, OH to Bronson and Judith Sweeney. He grew up all over the country in a Marine Corps family and as a young man, loved to surf. He spent many early mornings and afternoon with his friends on the water and always loved that time. Rafe first started experiencing mental health challenges in college and he fought bravely for over three decades. Despite overwhelming difficulty, Rafe persevered. He loved Jesus, music, art, helping others, and spending time with his family and friends. Rafe came to call Newport home after he graduated from the University of California, San Diego and became part of the fabric of his community. He will be missed tremendously. He is finally no longer in pain and has gone home to be with the Lord.
Obituary: Jean-Michel Raymond Andre Vienne

Jean-Michel Raymond Andre Vienne, 73, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 14, 2022 surrounded by his 3 children. He was the husband of the late Joanne Marie Vienne. Jean-Michel was born December 6, 1948 in Philippeville, Algeria, to Andre and Raymonde (Payen) Vienne. He grew up in Provence,...
Opinion: Celebrating our Earth, today and every day

Thinking about the climate crisis that our community, country, and Earth faces can be overwhelming. Can one person make an impact? Is it ‘worth it’ to compost, recycle, and reduce consumption? The answer is, yes of course, it is worth it; however, if you are still feeling at a loss, there is so much more you can do. Rhode Island is a small state, which means we have easy access to our state government. Get informed about legislation that is impacting our environment and call or email your elected officials to voice your opinion. On those lines, cast your vote and elect politicians who are dedicated to protecting our environment. Volunteer with local non-profits, donate to specific causes you care about, get involved with a city or town committee, and talk with your neighbors to encourage them to do the same.
Governor McKee announces Site Readiness Awards in 11 communities

PROVIDENCE, RI – Joined by state and local officials, Governor Dan McKee today announced over $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in these communities. “The...
Obituary: Captain Charles Walter Jauss, USN, (Ret.)

Captain Charles Walter Jauss, USN, (Ret.), 88, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on May 13, 2022, in the St. Clare Home in Newport. He was the husband of Helen (Andrews) Jauss for 58 years. Captain Jauss was born and raised in Chicago, IL, to the late William and Marie...
Obituary: Rachel Amy Johnson

Ms. Rachel Amy Johnson, age 53, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully surrounded by her sisters on May 11, 2022, after a courageous struggle with cancer. Rachel was born in Newport, RI on January 15, 1969, to Clifford Johnson IV and the late Dianne Lesueur Johnson. After graduating from Rogers High School in Newport, RI in 1987, she went on to work various jobs and then became a devoted mother who loved her two sons beyond measure.
National Safe Boating Week returns May 21 – 27, will highlight urgency of always wearing life jackets

PROVIDENCE, RI – Environmental Police Officers from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are teaming up with boating safety advocates across the United States and Canada to promote safe and responsible boating and consistent life jacket wear during National Safe Boating Week, which runs from May 21-May 27. Throughout the week, DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) will increase water patrols, conduct boating safety inspections, and provide information on boating safety in partnership with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Newport City Council approves resolution on Regional School District – Ballot Authorization, sends draft legislation to General Assembly

The Newport City Council voted 5 – 2 this evening to approve sending a request to the General Assembly to enact legislation authorizing the City of Newport and the Town of Middletown to establish a regional school district. In Middletown tonight, Middletown Town Council was also considering several resolutions...
Rhode Island lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Rhode Island lawmakers unveiled changes Tuesday to a bill to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana, revisions that aim to ensure the legislation passes the state’s General Assembly. The amended bill was released Tuesday in advance of committee votes scheduled for Wednesday. Both the House and Senate are expected to...
Boston man pleads guilty to 2013 stabbing death of wife

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing death of his ex-wife in her own home, prosecutors said. Willie Foster, 56, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years on Monday in Norfolk Superior Court in the killing of Anita Clark, 46, in Stoughton.
