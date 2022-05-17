ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16. Truepill

By CNBC.com staff, @CNBC
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen billionaire investor Mark Cuban launched his Cost Plus Drug Company early in 2022 to sell generic drugs online at affordable prices, he turned to Truepill to fill and deliver prescriptions. It was a break-out moment for the San Mateo-based behind-the-scenes digital health service founded in 2016 to transform...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

23. Anduril Industries

Founders: Brian Schimpf (CEO), Palmer Luckey, Trae Stephens, Matt Grimm, Joe Chen. $835.1 million (PitchBook) Valuation: $4.6 billion (PitchBook) Artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, edge computing, machine learning, robotics. Industry:. Defense. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 0. In the world of national security and warfare, autonomy is quickly becoming the...
COSTA MESA, CA
BGR.com

If you have Verizon, your bill is about to get more expensive

Verizon will soon hike the prices of its wireless bills for the first time in two years. Bloomberg reports that the wireless carrier is increasing administrative charges on phone bills by $1.35 per voice line starting in June. No matter which plan you have, your Verizon bill is going up. Verizon previously increased the fee from $1.23 to $1.78 per line in August 2019. The new Verizon Wireless Administrative Charge will be $3.13 per line every month.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Nestle flies baby formula supplies to U.S. from Europe

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA is flying baby formula supplies to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to alleviate the shortage in U.S. supermarkets, the company said on Tuesday. Nestle is moving Gerber baby food formula to the United States from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

Amazon invests in robots to work alongside humans

One of my favorite robots of the last few years is named Cassie. Little more than a pair of bipedal robotic legs, the robot was designed as a robust R&D tool for ground mobility applications. It's a cool robot, and it's a great illustration of a company developing baseline technology readymade for useful iteration.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mastercard Launches Biometric Payments Program In Stores To Compete With Amazon; Explores Using Metaverse, AR Headsets For Purchases

Mastercard Inc MA launched a controversial biometric payments program in stores to keep pace with bigger competitors like Amazon.com Inc AMZN, the Financial Times reports. Facial recognition technology faced flak from civil rights groups about data storage and data sharing. Mastercard will launch the first pilots this week at five...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
americanmilitarynews.com

Raytheon Technologies invests in hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: MedMen and CUJO AI Welcome New CEOs

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Square Adds Afterpay BNPL In-Store POS Integration

Square has been making use of its recent acquisition of Afterpay by adding more buy now, pay later (BNPL) integrations for in-person shopping, according to a Tuesday (May 17) company press release. Shoppers looking to use Afterpay in-person can use a mobile wallet, which contains their virtual Afterpay card, at...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Optibus taps $100M at a $1.3B valuation for its AI-based mass transit operations platform

The Series D funding values Optibus at $1.3 billion, which the Israeli startup says makes it the first “unicorn” in the public transportation tech space. Insight Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Pitango First & Pitango Growth, Tencent and SOMV Momentum are among the investors in this round, which brings the total raised by the startup to $260 million and is coming about 14 months after Optibus raised $107 million in a Series C at a $400 million to $500 million valuation.
TRAFFIC
Medical News Today

What is K2?

K2 is a synthetic cannabinoid, which is a human-made version of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, which some people use as a recreational drug. K2 can be dangerous and have serious side effects. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , poison centers...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pymnts

Precoro Works With Amazon Business on Streamlined Shopping

In collaboration with Amazon Business, procurement software firm Precoro has debuted a new integration to simplify the buying experience using Amazon’s Punch-in integration, according to a Wednesday (May 18) press release. Amazon Business launched the Punch-in integration in January as a to-market feature intended for B2B procurement. The feature...
INTERNET
pymnts

Amex Ventures Invests in InsurTech Firm Trellis

Trellis, which is working to change how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, has received an investment from Amex Ventures, according to a Wednesday (May 18) press release. This comes after Trellis issued its Series A preferred funding in June last year, and the new funding brings the InsurTech firm’s...
BUSINESS

