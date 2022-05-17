ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistons lottery fate unsealed tonight

By Joe Guillen
Axios Detroit
 2 days ago

Can the Pistons secure the top draft pick in back-to-back years?

What's happening: The NBA Draft Lottery is 8pm on ESPN.

  • Detroit, Houston and Orlando each have the best chance (14%) to win the lottery and secure the No. 1 pick.
  • The lowest the Pistons could fall is to No. 7.

Flashback: After winning last year's lottery, the 'Stones took guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick.

Glory days: Pistons great Rip Hamilton is representing the team at the lottery in Chicago.

