18. CloudTrucks

By CNBC.com staff, @CNBC
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders: Tobenna Arodiogbu (CEO), George Ezenna, Jin Shieh. $141.5 million (PitchBook) Valuation: $850 million (PitchBook) Cloud computing, Internet of Things, machine learning. Industry:. Logistics. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 0. Competition in the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry has never been higher. Already a fragmented marketplace dotted with...

www.cnbc.com

ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Amazon invests in robots to work alongside humans

One of my favorite robots of the last few years is named Cassie. Little more than a pair of bipedal robotic legs, the robot was designed as a robust R&D tool for ground mobility applications. It's a cool robot, and it's a great illustration of a company developing baseline technology readymade for useful iteration.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Raytheon Technologies invests in hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Black Enterprise

Ariel Alternatives’ First Acquisition For Project Black Cited At National Minority Supplier Development Council Forum

In its first purchase under Project Black, Ariel Alternatives has acquired a top provider for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives, bought 52.5% of the common stock from the shareholders of Sorenson Communications, Willkie Farr & Gallagher reported. The deal announced last month is the initial one for Project Black, a fund that invests in and scales minority-owned firms.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Kohl's says two top executives are leaving, as company seeks buyer

Kohl's said Wednesday that it is losing two of its top executives, as the retailer searches for a potential buyer amid pressure from activists to sell the business. Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, is departing immediately, the retailer said in a securities filing. Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer, is expected to depart June 1.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Nestle flies baby formula supplies to U.S. from Europe

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA is flying baby formula supplies to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to alleviate the shortage in U.S. supermarkets, the company said on Tuesday. Nestle is moving Gerber baby food formula to the United States from the Netherlands and Alfamino baby...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Uber Eats Launches Two Robotic Delivery Pilots as Restaurant Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

As aggregators struggle with driver labor challenges, Uber Eats is approaching the issue by removing drivers entirely. Uber has launched two robotic delivery pilot tests Monday (May 16), according to a report from TechCrunch: one in partnership with driverless vehicle technology company Motional and one with autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics, which spun off from delivery company Postmates (now owned by Uber) in 2017. Both tests are running in Los Angeles.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Communications tech company Pareteum approved to tap bankruptcy loan

(Reuters) - Communications technology company Pareteum Corp, which has been plagued by accounting fraud accusations, secured court approval on Tuesday to tap a loan while it sells its assets in bankruptcy. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Lisa Beckerman in Manhattan granted the company’s request to access, on a temporary basis, half of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO’s door. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What's Going on in Retail?Tuesday Morning CEO: Inventory Becoming 'Abundant' in the Past MonthInditex Backs Maersk's Bid for New Bangladesh Port Terminal: ReportBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Optibus taps $100M at a $1.3B valuation for its AI-based mass transit operations platform

The Series D funding values Optibus at $1.3 billion, which the Israeli startup says makes it the first “unicorn” in the public transportation tech space. Insight Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Pitango First & Pitango Growth, Tencent and SOMV Momentum are among the investors in this round, which brings the total raised by the startup to $260 million and is coming about 14 months after Optibus raised $107 million in a Series C at a $400 million to $500 million valuation.
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Glitch acquired by cloud service provider Fastly

Fastly, a major provider of cloud services, announced today that it’s acquiring Glitch, the quirky and capable web coding platform. Glitch will continue to operate within Fastly, with Fastly planning to grow the team and enable Glitch apps to tap into its edge computing services. Glitch CEO Anil Dash...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Retail Software SpotOn Nets $300M for Development

SpotOn, a software and payment company working with restaurants and retail businesses, announced Wednesday (May 18) that it has raised $300 million in a Series F round led by Dragoneer Investment Group. In its press release, the company, which services businesses of various types and sizes, said it plans to...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Identifying the skills needed to drive digital innovation

IT skills are crucial to business success in an increasingly digital world. Yet there is a major shortage of skilled IT professionals worldwide, particularly when it comes to those with experience in modern software development and delivery. Part of the challenge is that the rapid technological innovation that defines our world makes it easier for skills to become outdated quickly. This creates a constant need for IT professionals to learn and develop new skills.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

29. Zipline

California-based drone-delivery company Zipline has looked to transform the way that critical medical supplies are delivered. Since its founding in 2014, the company has established itself in Ghana and Rwanda, helping to power their national blood delivery network and Covid-19 vaccine distribution, respectively. In March, the company announced it helped the Ghana Ministry of Health deliver one million vaccines, an effort that not only shortened vaccine stockouts but also increased the types of medicines and supplies available at health facilities by 10%.
BUSINESS

