We are officially halfway through the work week, which means the weekend is right around the corner,…And this week so far we have seen a mixed bag of weather. The week started off stormy and has now transitioned to a steamy and mainly dry one. This morning was no different as we saw just a few isolated showers (near the Florida Keys), calm and quiet across Mainland areas with mild and muggy conditions for all.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO