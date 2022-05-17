Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari thanks fans for 'respecting our privacy' after singer's miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the 2019 premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sam Asghari thanked fans for their "support" following his fiancée Britney Spears' miscarriage.

On Saturday, Spears announced on Instagram that the pair had "lost our miracle baby."

Asghari said in an Instagram story that they are "moving forward with our future."

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari told fans that the couple is "moving forward" following the announcement of the pop singer's miscarriage last week.

Spears, 40, had announced that she was pregnant on April 11 . However, on Saturday, Spears said on her Instagram account that she and Asghari "have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy."

On Monday evening, Asghari addressed fans' response to the news in an Instagram story.

"We have felt your support," he wrote in the Instagram story. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon."

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Spears wrote of the miscarriage: "This is a devastating time for any parent."

The singer added that "perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Spears and Asghari have been together for five years after meeting on the set of Spears' "Slumber Party" music video set in 2016. Asghari supported her during her court proceedings to end her conservatorship and the pair got engaged in September 2021.

Spears has expressed a desire in the past to have another baby with Asghari. She has two children with her former husband Kevin Federline. In June 2021, she testified that under the terms of her conservatorship, she had not been permitted to remove her intrauterine device, or IUD, a hormonal contraceptive device placed inside the uterus.

"I would like to get married and have a baby," Spears testified during the hearing. "But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children."

Spears' conservatorship ultimately ended in November 2021 after more than 13 years.