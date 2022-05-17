John McHugh Named Deputy Secretary for the Department of Administration

Department of Administration Cabinet Secretary Mark D. Scott announced today that he has named John McHugh to the position of Deputy Secretary of Administration, effective immediately. McHugh has served as executive director of the Real Estate Division since 2019, a role that he’ll retain. He succeeds Mary Jane Pickens, who moved to the position of executive director of the West Virginia State Bar in late April. A state employee since 2006, McHugh brings extensive knowledge and experience to the position.

“I am pleased to welcome John to serve as my deputy secretary,” said Secretary Scott. “In the short time I have worked with him, John has demonstrated a talent for seeing the big picture and has implemented positive change for the good of the public and our state employees. His many accomplishments include saving the state money by bringing the Capitol Shuttle services in house and making better use of state-owned real property. I look forward to the insight and wisdom he’ll bring to the table for all Department agencies.”

Prior to being named director of the Real Estate Division, McHugh served as the general counsel for the West Virginia Military Authority, chief of the Legal Section for the Highways’ Right of Way Division, and as disciplinary counsel for the West Virginia Board of Medicine. He also has an extensive background as an attorney in the private sector.

“I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to serve the public in this expanded role within the Department, while continuing my duties at the Real Estate Division,” McHugh said.

McHugh is a graduate of the WVU College of Law and the United States Army War College, where he earned a master’s degree in strategic studies. In 2017, McHugh retired from the West Virginia Army National Guard, after more than 30 years of military service, having attained the rank of Colonel. While in the National Guard, he served as Battalion Commander for the 771st Battalion Troop Command, Brigade Commander for 77th Brigade Troop Command, and State Army Aviation Officer. McHugh is a veteran of Desert Storm, where he was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious service as a Medevac helicopter pilot.

