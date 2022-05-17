ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Here Are 10 Outstanding Ways To Beat The High Wyoming Gas Prices?

By Drew Kirby
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last couple years we saw low gas prices and now we all wish we could back to the lower prices. Filling up the gas tank has become one of the highest bills I have every month. I'm a single guy with no kids and it's breaking the bank. I...

My Country 95.5

Wyoming Resident Hunters Now Have Better Odds In The 2023 Draw

Hunting is such a major event in Wyoming that Wyomingites plan their vacations, birthday parties, anniversaries, holidays and even weddings to fall outside of hunting season. The options for hunting here are better than in most states. With deer, antelope, elk, moose, bear, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, birds and rabbits are all options. The problem is with the larger, rare licenses it's difficult to draw. Some have lived in Wyoming their whole life and never drawn a big game tag, the odds have increased with the passing of a new bill. I've talked with lifelong Wyoming residents that have never drawn for any of the big 5 (bison, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep or grizzly), but that could change in 2023.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Seven More Wyoming Anglers Join Elite Company

Seven Wyoming anglers joined an elite few, Wyoming Game and Fish announced Monday. According to game and fish, seven more have earned the Ultimate Angler title. Ultimate Angler is a portion of the state's Master Angler program. In order to become a Master Angler, one must catch a fish that is in the top 5% of its size. Once someone catches five species in the Master Angler category, they're recognized as a trophy Angler. Reaching Ultimate Angler status requires one to catch 10 different species of trophy fish.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Beauty During A Fishing Tournament?

It's been nearly a year since I got to Wyoming and have had the chance to do/ see lots of 'Wyoming' things. stopped at Wyoming's first distillery in Kirby, WY. For the first time, I was able to be part of a Walleye fishing tournament at Glendo Reservoir in Glendo State Park. When you're driving on I-25 and see Glendo, you're really only seeing a small portion of the reservoir. The reservoir is 763,039 acre feet which puts it at #6 on the larges reservoirs in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Education Advisory Group Announces Listening Sessions

Governor Mark Gordon’s K-12 Education advisory group, the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group announced a series of community listening sessions to take input from parents and stakeholders on the state’s educational system. The group, announced in May 2021, has the goal of developing...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Game And Fish To Begin Trapping Bears

Wyoming Game and Fish will begin trapping grizzly bears, the agency announced this week. It's part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Game and Fish will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in northwestern Wyoming from the spring through early fall. Trapping...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

‘Yellowstone’ Begins Season 5 Production in Montana

Yellowstone has begun production on its much-anticipated Season 5, and the new season will be extra-special for longtime fans. Paramount Network announced that the Kevin Costner-led show has begun filming its fifth season in Montana in a press release on Monday (May 16). Costner is slated to return in his lead role as Dutton patriarch John Dutton, and many of the faces fans have come to love over the course of the previous four seasons will also be back, including Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).
MONTANA STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Receives $3 Million in Federal Funding Towards Cleaning Up Hazards Sites

On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Wyoming will receive over $3 million to assess and clean up brownfield sites. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will receive a grant of $2 million, the city of Cheyenne will get $500,000, and the Sheridan County Conservation District will receive $585,000 from the Brownfields cleanup grant.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Best Brewery is One You Can Also Camp At

It's one thing to have the best brewery in the state. It's also another thing to have that be a spot that you can camp at. Who wouldn't want to go to that spot? As it turns out, you can go to the best brewery in Wyoming while also going to that particular spot to set up camp...literally. And who picked it as the best brewery in the state, none other than the reviewers of Yelp!
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Man Gets 75 Months in Prison After $150M Fentanyl Bust in Wyoming

A Washington man who was busted in southeast Wyoming last summer with a massive amount of fentanyl has been sentenced to 75 months in federal prison. Diego J. Aguilar-Valdovinos, 29, of Federal Way, was arrested on July 27, 2021, after a Wyoming trooper stopped him for speeding on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne and discovered 24 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of his rental car.
CHEYENNE, WY
Casper, WY
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming.

