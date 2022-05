(OLNEY) The Illinois Eastern Community College District Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting in May this past Tuesday night near Robinson. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the $879,772 bid from Synapsis for virtual learning classrooms to be installed at various locations within the IECC District, including fifteen area high schools and at all four IECC campuses : approved changes to certain course fees after a thorough administrative review of current course fees within the District : approved a Memorandum of Agreement with the IEA/NEA and Bargaining Unit Faculty within the District : extended the existing athletic training services agreement with Crawford Memorial Hospital for Lincoln Trail College : approved the District’s Activity Fee allocations for Fiscal Year 2023 : approved seven affiliation agreements with area health care institutions dealing with facility usage for IECC programs : approved the revision of policies dealing with faculty qualification requirements, open admission, and international student health insurance : and in personnel matters – accepted the retirement from Jane Owen as Coordinator of Financial Aid at Wabash Valley – approved resignations from Program Director of Financial Aid at the District Office Andrea Puckett, Frontier Program Director of Adult Education Pamela Schell, Lincoln Trail Director of Advising & Retention Jamie Carman, and Wabash Valley TRIO Upward Bound Councelor Holly Burns – agreed to hire Allison Stephens as TRIO Upward Bound Counselor at Olney Central, Angel Kerner as Advisor at Lincoln Trail, & Trevin Milner as Coordinator of Public Information at Frontier : the next regular monthly meeting of the IECC Board of Trustees will be June 21st, 2022.

OLNEY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO