PlayStation Finally Adds Feature Xbox Has Had For Years

By Ewan Moore
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Sony has confirmed that the all-new PlayStation Plus will introduce a feature that Xbox has had for a very long time indeed. As I'm sure you're aware, June will see the introduction of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, three all-new tiers for subscribers with their own benefits - and...

