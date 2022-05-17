ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EAGLES OPEN AS A 4-ROAD-FAVE VS. LIONS IN 2022 GAME 1

Cover picture for the articleEAGLES (-4) AT DETROIT LIONS. The Eagles emerged as a playoff team a year early in 2021, and the 2022 Lions are expected to be a six-win team. Given how hard they played last season for Dan...

The Eagles are one step closer to losing Andy Weidl

The Eagles have already lost seven front office members this offseason, with Andy’s brother Casey being one of them. If Andy doesn’t get the job with Pittsburgh, it’s fair to assume he might consider a career elsewhere since the Eagles just fired his brother. We don’t really know the reasoning behind the move, but it came.
Eagles Odds to Win NFC East Are Way Too High Following James Bradberry

The Philadelphia Eagles have to be feeling on top of the world after making another big signing this offseason. The Eagles landed former Giants cornerback James Bradberry on a 1-year/$10 million dollar deal. Bradberry’s signing adds to the Eagles’ busy offseason. Philly traded for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, drafted Georgia Bulldogs Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and now got another cornerback to go opposite of Darius Slay.
Eagles add yet another WR with a waiver claim

For the second straight day, the Eagles have added a receiver to their roster. On Tuesday, the Eagles claimed receiver Josh Hammond, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. The Eagles on Monday also added receiver Keric Wheatfall after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The Jaguars cut Hammond after...
Eagles agree to terms with CB James Bradberry on one-year, $10M deal

Former New York Giants Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry has agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The Eagles confirmed the signing. Bradberry was released by the Giants last week due to salary cap issues that made...
The Eagles Suddenly Possess An Elite Secondary

What an offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles. They added Jordan Davis, Cam Jurgens, and Nakobe Dean via the 2022 NFL Draft. They’ve also traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown and signed Zach Pascal. The Eagles also got more draft capital for next season via a trade with the New...
Latest Rutgers football offer goes out to class of 2024 athlete Jaylan Hornsby

Wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby got an offer from Rutgers football on Wednesday night, the sophomore tweeting about the news. A wide receiver at Overbook High School (Pine Hill, N.J.), Hornsby has Power Five offers from Illinois, Maryland, Michigan and Penn State in addition to Rutgers. He is currently unranked by either Rivals or 247Sports. Last season in three games played, he led Overbrook in receiving with 64.7 yards per game. He also had four total touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown (Hornsby was second on the team with 25.3 rushing yards per game). RelatedAfter Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp, P.J. Barr returns back to coaching at Rutgers Hornsby also averaged 90 all-purpose yards last season, the second-best on his team.   After a great conversation with @GregSchiano, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! @F_Wilczynski5 @CoachShaw__ @RFootball @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/Kgbbu343X3 — Jaylan Hornsby (@856_JayHorns) May 19, 2022 Hornsby also plays basketball at Overbook, who went 21-5 last year on the hardcourt. RelatedVideo: nine-year old Yazeed Haynes, now a Rutgers football commit, was a grown man when making this tackle Rutgers has sent out a flurry of 2024 offers, most notably to several promising quarterback prospects including Daniel Kaelin and Ryan Puglisi.
