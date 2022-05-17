ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices in Mass. jump 6 cents overnight to new record highs

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
Gas prices in Mass. jump 6 cents overnight to new record highs

BOSTON — The bulldozer that is Massachusetts gas prices continues to roll over drivers.

The average price of regular unleaded in the state is now $4.66 - up six cents from Monday and 59 cents in the last month. One year ago at this time, gas was averaging $2.91.

Diesel fuel is also at new highs - topping off at $6.40 on Tuesday. That’s $3.34 higher than a year ago.

Those costs are crushing the budgets of some local businesses.

Annette Holmes is one of the owners at Fabiano Florist in Quincy. “My delivery charge used to be $12.50, now I’m up to $17 and that’s just, I hate it,” said Holmes. “We don’t go the distance like we used to. To go to Kingston now is expensive so it’s not really worth it.”

[ Relentless gas prices are crushing small business budgets ]

AAA says they are beginning to see the impact to driving habits, people making decisions not to drive as often or as far. But at the same time they say there was so much pent up demand for travel after the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 6

dot58me
2d ago

Vote Biden and the democrats out of office. They are ruining our country.

Reply
7
